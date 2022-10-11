Read full article on original website
Save $15 on a wired Ring Video Doorbell
As you approach the holiday season, you might expect more guests, such as delivery drivers dropping off packages or friends and family arriving for get-togethers. In many cases, you can simply open the front door to greet visitors. But if someone unexpected comes to the door or you won't be home to receive a shipment, a second pair of eyes could come in handy.
iRobot's Roomba 694 is on sale for $199, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Samsung Wallet payments and passes are coming to 13 more countries this year
Samsung's unified Wallet app will soon be available to many more people. The company says it will roll out Wallet to 13 more countries by the end of 2022. Most are in Europe, Scandinavia and western Asia, including Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. The functionality will also be available in key parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and UAE) as well as South Africa and Vietnam.
Google Fiber will offer 5Gbps and 8Gbps internet plans in early 2023
Google Fiber's sudden revival will include a dramatic boost to internet speeds. Google has revealed that it will offer 5Gbps and 8Gbps plans in early 2023 at respective monthly rates of $125 and $150. Both tiers will include symmetric upload and download rates, a WiFi 6 router and up to two mesh network extenders. The upgrades should help with massive file transfers while keeping lag and jittering to a bare minimum, according to the company.
Google will soon test Project Starline video chat booths in the real world
Google's elaborate video chat booths will soon exist as more than just a clever design exercise. Ars Technica reports the company will start installing Project Starline prototypes in some of its corporate partners' offices for "regular" tests later this year. In other words, Google will see how its "magic windows" work beyond on-campus demos.
TikTok will offer movie showtimes and ticket options after showing trailers
May soon offer an easy way for you to buy a movie ticket after you see a trailer that catches your attention. It's offering select movie studios access to a tool called Showtimes on TikTok. The studios will be able to show a full trailer, then display details on showtimes and nearby theaters. They'll also be able to add a link to a partner site where you can buy tickets.
Samsung's One UI 5 update is largely about personalization
Has revealed more details about One UI 5, the updated user interface it will begin rolling out to devices later this month. Galaxy S22-series devices will be the first to get the update. The company is placing an even bigger focus on personalization, including on the lock screen. You'll be able to select up to 15 photos and videos for the lock screen, with a different one appearing each time you turn on the display.
Acer’s cloud gaming Chromebook is a solid laptop, even if you don’t game
Earlier this week, Google and hardware partners ASUS, Acer and Lenovo announced a somewhat surprising initiative to build Chromebooks expressly for cloud gaming. While many Chromebooks are a riff on the classic 13-inch laptop, the first round of these devices have large, high-resolution screens with fast refresh rates, anti-ghosting keyboards, powerful processors and a few software tweaks to better work with cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW.
Netflix with ads will be available November 3rd for $7 per month
Netflix's ad-supported tier finally has a release date, and it's now clear just what sacrifices you'll have to make to get a lower price. The new "Basic with Ads" plan will be available November 3rd at 12PM Eastern for $7 per month. It will initially be available to viewers in 12 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Spain.
Signal is winding down plaintext SMS support in its Android app
Signal is removing the option to send and receive SMS messages in its Android app. Folks who currently use Signal as their default SMS app will receive alerts advising them to switch to a different one. You'll be able to export your SMS messages and import them into another app (as long as the other one supports that option).
