Xi Jinping’s vision for China’s next five years: key takeaways from his speech
China’s president, Xi Jinping, walked into the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday to open the Communist party summit and lay out his vision for the next five years. He is expected to be formally returned to power this week, and over 104 minutes his speech gave a foretaste of what is in store for the next half decade.
Revealed: Energy theft reports soar amid rising gas and electricity bills
Reports of energy theft have soared as Britons face rising bills for electricity and gas, figures show.With the cost of living crisis mounting, the number of reports made to the Crimestoppers charity has almost trebled since 2017-18 – with a rise of more than 20 per cent in just six months.The chair of an influential select committee of MPs warned the increase shows the “desperation” of households hit by rocketing electricity and gas prices.Electricity theft, which pushes up bills for customers, carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, while gas theft is also illegal. Crimestoppers figures show 8,289 reports...
UK ‘likely already wargaming’ response to potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine
The UK is “likely already wargaming” its response to a potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine, experts have claimed. Vladimir Putin made his clearest threat of nuclear warfare during a national address in September, warning the West that Russia had “various weapons of destruction” and was “not bluffing” about their potential use.Russia has intensified attacks in Ukraine since the threat, most recently firing dozens of missiles at apartment blocks in multiple cities in apparent retaliation for an explosion on the Crimea-Russia bridge.In a bid to bolster Moscow’s declining war effort following successful Ukrainian counteroffensives in Kharkiv, Mr Putin also...
