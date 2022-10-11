ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Revealed: Energy theft reports soar amid rising gas and electricity bills

Reports of energy theft have soared as Britons face rising bills for electricity and gas, figures show.With the cost of living crisis mounting, the number of reports made to the Crimestoppers charity has almost trebled since 2017-18 – with a rise of more than 20 per cent in just six months.The chair of an influential select committee of MPs warned the increase shows the “desperation” of households hit by rocketing electricity and gas prices.Electricity theft, which pushes up bills for customers, carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, while gas theft is also illegal. Crimestoppers figures show 8,289 reports...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

UK ‘likely already wargaming’ response to potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine

The UK is “likely already wargaming” its response to a potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine, experts have claimed. Vladimir Putin made his clearest threat of nuclear warfare during a national address in September, warning the West that Russia had “various weapons of destruction” and was “not bluffing” about their potential use.Russia has intensified attacks in Ukraine since the threat, most recently firing dozens of missiles at apartment blocks in multiple cities in apparent retaliation for an explosion on the Crimea-Russia bridge.In a bid to bolster Moscow’s declining war effort following successful Ukrainian counteroffensives in Kharkiv, Mr Putin also...
MILITARY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
64K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy