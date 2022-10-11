Read full article on original website
Local residents named by governor to state panels
Gov. Youngkin recently made the following appointments to state boards and commissions:. Daniel Steen of Arlington, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Justice, was appointed to the board of regents of the James Monroe Law Office-Museum and Memorial Library. Lucy Treene of Arlington, a physician assistant, was appointed to the Advisory Board on Physician Assistants.
Fairfax fire officials seek voluntary submission of property information
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is encouraging the public to use “Community Connect,” a free, secure and easy-to-use platform that allows residents and/or business owners to share critical information about their home or business, which will aid county firefighters and paramedics during an emergency. “We are...
‘Arlington Thrive’ leader to receive humanitarian award
Andrew Schneider, executive director of Arlington Thrive, has been named as recipient of the 2022 Emily DiCicco Humanitarian Award, presented annually by the Shirlington Employment and Education Center (SEEC). Arlington Thrive is a social-safety-net organization that works to provide basic-needs support to those facing life crises in Arlington. It was...
Strategy firm sponsors youth-leadership fund-raiser
Arlington-based DRT Strategies on Sept. 24 sponsored the Youth Leadership Foundation’s 10th annual Race for D.C. Kids, which raised more than $50,000 to support mentoring and leadership programs for youth across the Washington region. The event drew participants from across the local region, as well as those joining “virtually”...
Amazon funding to support food pantry for local students
A donation from Amazon will allow a local non-profit expand its efforts to fight against food-insecurity among teens. The online retailer recently donated $155,000 in support of Food for Neighbors, which is working to stock food pantries in local schools and will use the support to expand into Arlington. The...
Annual housing-information fair coming next weekend
The annual Live in Arlington Information Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walter Reed Recreation Center, 3009 16th St. South. The event, sponsored by the Arlington County government as part of Affordable Housing Month, will feature free workshops and access to industry experts.
‘AGLA’ seeking nominees for annual Equality Awards
The Arlington-Alexandria Gay & Lesbian Alliance (AGLA) is seeking nominations for its 2022 Equality Awards, which will be presented to an individual/family and a business/organization for having demonstrated a record of improving equality, specifically in Northern Virginia. The nomination deadline is Nov. 1. Awards will be presented at the AGLA...
McLean festivities to focus on importance of dark skies
The Fairfax County Park Authority is partnering with the McLean Citizens Association, Dark Sky Friends and the Analemma Society to host a celebration of the importance of dark skies. Participants can come to the historic house in Lewinsville Park in McLean on Nov. 12 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. to...
Police set dates for ‘Fill the Cruiser’ gift collection
The Arlington County Police Department has announced the dates for its annual “Fill the Cruiser” holiday toy drive. Local residents are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys to benefit local children in need as part of the effort. Collections will take place:. • Friday, Nov. 4 from 6...
Clement wins backing of Greens for County Board
Saying she is the one candidate who will do the right thing for Arlington’s most-in-need residents, the Arlington Green Party has announced it will support independent Audrey Clement for County Board. “She will stand up to the developers and bring an independent voice for Arlington residents to the board,”...
Construction to start on Turner Farm Park parking
The Fairfax County Park Authority soon will begin construction of the equestrian parking at Turner Farm Park, located at 927 Springvale Road in Great Falls. Contractor mobilization will begin the week of Oct. 17. The project’s scope includes installation of stormwater and drainage features, a new driveway entrance and a gravel parking lot. Weather permitting, Park Authority officials anticipate the project will be finished by the end of December.
Police: Shoplifting suspect assaults employee
On Oct. 7 at 5:19 p.m., a man entered a business in the 2900 block of South Glebe Road and begin concealing merchandise in a backpack, Arlington police said. When the loss-prevention officer at the store confronted the suspect, a verbal dispute escalated when the suspect struck the loss-prevention officer before fleeing on foot.
Colvin Run preps fall-harvest festival
Harvest Day at Colvin Run Mill Historic Site on Oct. 22 will let visitors spend a day in the 1800s and explore how local crops were turned into food. After farmers harvested their crops, they sold their grain to a miller. Those attending can run the sheller and help remove...
Arlington Sports Hall of Fame adds four new members
The new members of the Arlington Sports Hall of Fame had similar messages during their acceptance speeches at the annual induction banquet dinner. Each discussed how Arlington is and has been a special place, and in the case of three inductees, their sports development began in the county at young ages years ago.
Big rivalry football games still ahead
Scanning the schedules in advance, followers of local high-school football teams often circle the dates of the biggest neighborhood-rivalry contests in anticipation of those games. Every team has at least one such big rival, maybe two. Two big local rivalry showdowns are between private-school teams on Saturday, Oct. 15. At...
