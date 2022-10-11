Read full article on original website
OFM Awards 2022: Best Sunday Lunch – The Queen o’ t’ owd Thatch, South Milford
Pubs are in Kirsty Cheetham’s blood. Her grandparents ran one, her dad was a brewer and, at 15, she was pot-washing in her local. Now 42, she has spent her life in professional kitchens, cooking for nine years at Queen o’ t’ owd Thatch. “I love pubs....
Art spurs climate change discussion in museums here and across the U.S.
"Art connects with us at an emotional level and a human level and touches on that empathy that's in all of us." Earlier this year, when volunteers painted trees in downtown Salem bright blue for a new Peabody Essex Museum installation, a passerby remarked that the trees hadn’t always been there.
Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries review – great actor, keen shopper, sharp wit
Alan Rickman’s voice was a purr, but it masked sharp claws. This was evident in the memorable baddies he played and now you can hear it in the feline prose of these selected diaries. “John Major said, ‘You have given us so much enjoyment.’ ‘I wish I could say the same of you,’ was the unstoppable reply. He had the grace to laugh.” You suspect not everyone did. Rickman didn’t suffer fools and his intelligence keeps chafing against his fellow professionals – their self-absorption, their vanity, their unresponsiveness. He snipes and then regrets it. After a barney with his latest director he writes: “How can I curb this ability to distance and intimidate?”
Ranvir Singh addresses 18-year age gap with partner Louis Church: ‘It’s a complete joy’
TV presenter Ranvir Singh has reflected on the 18-year age gap between her and her partner Louis Church.The Good Morning Britain host, 45, and Church, 27, met in 2020 when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing and he was working as a production secretary.Singh was previously married to Ranjeet Singh Dehal, with whom she has a 10-year-old son named Tushaan. The pair wed in 2012, but announced their split prior to her appearance on Strictly in 2020.When asked about Church’s young age in a new interview with The Sun, Singh dismissed it, arguing it was not an indicator of...
Discover Mile End's cool factor in downtown Montreal
It’s official: Mile End—the fun-filled pocket north of Mont-Royal Avenue that’s home to some of the city’s world-famous institutions and most talked about new spots—was ranked the 5th coolest neighbourhood in the world. Time Out published the Time Out Index with a list of 51...
Brian Eno: ForeverAndEverNoMore review – personal, intimate and urgent
You suspect that when Brian Eno co-founded the Long Now Foundation in 1996, he was confident in there actually being a future for the planet – its art projects included a clock in a mountain designed to tick for 10,000 years, as an exercise in stretching our perception of time. But here we are in 2022, the world literally on fire.
London New Year’s Eve fireworks will be back this year after a Covid break
Deciding what to do on NYE in London is a bit of a logistical minefield. A mate’s house party? Or hang out with your awkward Clapham mates in a Simmons in Soho? Whatever you do, you need to be firmly installed at your location of choice by at least 10pm otherwise you risk seeing in the new year in the back of a Toyota Prius on your delayed, traffic-ridden Uber journey into town. But there is one, iconic (and guaranteed to be spectacular) NYE event in the capital that everyone needs to go to at least once in their life: the firework display in central London.
Breaking: Fashion icon Elaine George will walk at Melbourne Fashion Week tomorrow
In breaking news today, Time Out can exclusively reveal that fashion icon, Elaine George – who made history as the first First Nations woman to cover Vogue back in September 1993 – will walk in the ganbu marra runway at Melbourne Fashion Week tomorrow. George, a proud Arakwal...
Now for sale: a historic Cornish mine (and Unesco World Heritage site) turned home
Have you ever lived in a place with a 80-foot chimney? Chances are, you haven’t. But guess what? Now you could, as a former tin and copper mine in Cornwall has been turned into a luxury home – and it’s just hit the market for £1.59 million.
Clay Sydney - Marrickville Studio
For a super relaxed pottery making experience, Clay Sydney is a great chilled-out option. As a fairly new company, they’re very enthusiastic and offer a wide range of workshops. If you’re new to the ceramic scene, they offer taster classes, which give you an introduction to wheel-throwing, firing and...
Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022 winners announced
Twenty-three bars and restaurants across Melbourne and Sydney have won gongs in the Time Out Food & Drink Awards. Melbourne Filipino restaurant Serai and Sydney Middle Eastern restaurant Aalia are the top restaurant winners in Time Out Australia’s Food & Drink Awards, announced online on Friday October 14. Serai...
Inside Italy’s incredible abandoned ‘ghost village’
The Italian region of Basilicata was most famously described in Carlo Levi’s 1945 memoir, ‘Christ Stopped at Eboli’. Levi was a doctor, painter and antifascist from Turin. With the rise of Mussolini, he became a political exile and was banished to the arid badlands of the Italian south.
Protestors have thrown soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in the National Gallery
Two activists from environmental campaigning group Just Stop Oil have carried out a provocative piece of art vandalism in London this morning, throwing Heinz tomato soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in the National Gallery. In a video clip, the pair are seen approaching the work, before opening...
Simmons cocktail bar in Holborn is offering two nights of free drinks
Heavyweight bar chain Simmons is on a mission to take over London’s party scene. With a brand spanking new location set to open in Holborn on November 17, and plans to double its sites from 25 to 50 in the next five years, Simmons isn’t messing around. To...
King Charles III owns a guesthouse in Transylvania – and you can go and stay
Think of Transylvania and you’re probably reminded of a certain ancient aristocrat. That’s right: King Charles III. While you can visit ‘Dracula’s castle’ in the region, the UK’s very own recently-crowned monarch is also a noted property owner in the heart of Transylvania. And you can even go and stay at his place.
Revealed: Energy theft reports soar amid rising gas and electricity bills
Reports of energy theft have soared as Britons face rising bills for electricity and gas, figures show.With the cost of living crisis mounting, the number of reports made to the Crimestoppers charity has almost trebled since 2017-18 – with a rise of more than 20 per cent in just six months.The chair of an influential select committee of MPs warned the increase shows the “desperation” of households hit by rocketing electricity and gas prices.Electricity theft, which pushes up bills for customers, carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, while gas theft is also illegal. Crimestoppers figures show 8,289 reports...
