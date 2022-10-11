ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Crash closes all lanes on US 95 SB, Eastern in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash closed all lanes on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue Friday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. by RTC Southern Nevada. Traffic cameras showed a major backup on the road with cars slowly being diverted around the crash. Police eventually moved everyone off the roadway. The […]
Controversial Las Vegas Casino Operator Plans Huge Expansion

Las Vegas has become so much more than the Las Vegas Strip. Even as Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (WYNN) , and new players including the massive Resorts World Las Vegas have continued to expand the Strip's offerings, a variety of other players have built downtown Las Vegas and other parts of the city into tourist draws.
Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
New info on Strip stabbing suspect reveals criminal history in California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In newly obtained court documents, News 3 has learned the suspect in last week's mass stabbing on the Strip has a prior criminal history in California. According to a criminal case summary from Los Angeles County, 32-year-old Yoni Christian Barrios was charged with domestic violence in 2019, stemming from a 2018 incident.
