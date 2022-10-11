Read full article on original website
Related
Rent crisis: New housing assistance initiative to launch in November
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More resources will soon roll out to help improve housing stability across Clark County, including the Eviction Diversion Initiative and it could help many people currently struggling. For one Las Vegas family who spoke to 8 News Now, this program means hope. Alice and Manuel Ramirez have lived in Southern Nevada […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas moving companies seeing decline in appointments due to high interest rates
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A worker at a Las Vegas moving company says high interest rates are having a negative impact on the business and his ability to earn a living. For 15 years, Steven Bradshaw has been providing people with assistance during their moving process. “I do all...
8newsnow.com
What renters in Southern Nevada can expect with a cooling housing market
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Over the past two years, the record home prices across Southern Nevada have priced out many home buyers and driven up rental prices. The rental market tends to follow the housing market, and now that Southern Nevada’s housing market has cooled what can renters expect?
Crash closes all lanes on US 95 SB, Eastern in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash closed all lanes on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue Friday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. by RTC Southern Nevada. Traffic cameras showed a major backup on the road with cars slowly being diverted around the crash. Police eventually moved everyone off the roadway. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Las Vegas Strip Casino Gives Sin City a Christmas Gift
Resorts World Las Vegas wants to crash the party and change the focus of the Las Vegas Strip. At the moment, the gleaming, massive new resort sort of sits as an island on the North Strip. It's not far from Circus Circus and the new Fontainebleau, which will open in...
Controversial Las Vegas Casino Operator Plans Huge Expansion
Las Vegas has become so much more than the Las Vegas Strip. Even as Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (WYNN) , and new players including the massive Resorts World Las Vegas have continued to expand the Strip's offerings, a variety of other players have built downtown Las Vegas and other parts of the city into tourist draws.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
M Resort announces plans to expand
More growth is coming to the far south valley as the owners of the M Resort at Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway announced their plans for expanding the resort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$17 million industrial park planned near North Las Vegas Airport
Developers announced plans for the $17 million Simmons Airpark on Monday, an industrial park just east of the North Las Vegas Airport.
‘He cut me off,’ Las Vegas woman accused in deadly DUI crash had history of drug, alcohol misuse: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman accused of driving under the influence before hitting and killing a motorcyclist and leaving the crash scene had a history of drug and alcohol misuse, police wrote in an arrest report. Officers arrested Roseanne Jones, 45, on DUI-related charges after the deadly crash on Oct. 7. Just […]
Skateboarder hospitalized after being hit by car in Las Vegas
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a juvenile was skateboarding across a street before being hit by a car.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
New info on Strip stabbing suspect reveals criminal history in California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In newly obtained court documents, News 3 has learned the suspect in last week's mass stabbing on the Strip has a prior criminal history in California. According to a criminal case summary from Los Angeles County, 32-year-old Yoni Christian Barrios was charged with domestic violence in 2019, stemming from a 2018 incident.
Man transported to Las Vegas hospital after boats collide at Lake Havasu
A man was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of serious injuries after two boats collided on the Colorado River on Tuesday.
Longtime North Las Vegas residents to be honored by mayor
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee plans to honor longtime residents like Gwen Walker. Reporter Kay McCabe spoke with Walker to learn how her city has changed over the past six decades.
Lucky player turns $5.88 bet into nearly $3 million jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
A lucky slot player at The Venetian Resort turned a $5.88 bet into a nearly $3 million jackpot.
32-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at around 4:08 p.m. The officials stated that a 2009 Mercury Milan and a motorcycle were involved in the collision. According to the Police, the driver...
1 Person Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the North Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of North 5th Street and East Rome Boulevard. The officials stated that a motorcycle and a Hyundai Elantra were involved in the collision. According to the Police, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tourist shakes up Las Vegas tradition — and returns home with a massive jackpot win
A tourist wanted to switch things up during her stay in Las Vegas, and it paid off big time. The woman from Hawaii, who wanted to remain anonymous, booked a hotel room at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel & Casino instead of her typical stay at the California Hotel & Casino, Boyd Gaming said in a news release.
Sheriff: Las Vegas police officer killed responding to domestic disturbance
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.
Comments / 0