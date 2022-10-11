ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CPD looking for woman who allegedly caused the death of her 2 babies

By Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
Cincinnati police are looking for a woman who is accused of causing the death of two of her children.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Brook Hunter's baby died in June as a result of co-sleeping, the same reason Hunter lost another baby just one year earlier. Hunter was warned of the dangers of co-sleeping after her first child's death, said Amy Clausing with the prosecutor's office.

Co-sleeping, or bed-sharing, is when a parent sleeps in close physical or social contact with their child — often in the same bed or on a couch or chair. Cincinnati Children's advises parents to never nap while holding a baby nor sleep in the same bed as their child.

Because Hunter had been warned, her second child's death is considered a homicide. Hunter was indicted on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges.

A warrant was issued for Hunter's arrest.

Hunter's mother told WCPO that the conditions in her apartment complex contributed to the death of both children. Cincinnati police disagreed and said the conditions of the apartment were not severe enough to cause the deaths of both children.

Hunter is believed to be in the Avondale area around Rockdale Avenue, Burnet Avenue, and Hale Avenue.

If you know her whereabouts, please call Cincinnati police at 513-352-2541.

