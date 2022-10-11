ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ

First Alert Weather Alert Saturday due to storm potential

An area of low pressure that is ushering more moisture into Southern California is generating showers and thunderstorms across the mountains and deserts. The primary concern is heavy rain that could lead to runoff flooding in low-lying areas, including desert roadways. A Flood Watch has been issued from 8:00 a.m....
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

