Man seriously wounded Saturday afternoon near downtown Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously wounded around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the 500 block of 25th street. They located a 25-year-old male with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
1470 WMBD
Six arrested following West Peoria anti-violence detail
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – It might sound similar, but this time, police are working to crack down on crime in West Peoria. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says they worked with the mayor and city officials in West Peoria to conduct what they called a “significant saturation detail” late Friday night and early Saturday morning — similar to the Peoria Police Anti-Violence initiative details.
KWQC
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for Warehouse District shooting arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’ve arrested the man they believe is responsible for a shooting incident earlier this month. Police say three days after he was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, Billy Delasso, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Child Endangerment.
ourquadcities.com
Witness: Suspect drove stolen vehicle, helped remove catalytic converter from another
A 28-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after a witness told police he was driving a stolen car and helping cut the catalytic converter off another. Taylor Anderson faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to North Lincoln...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle
GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
ourquadcities.com
‘How many people have to lose their lives?’ Crash victim’s mother speaks out
Jennifer Myrick, the mother of Alecia Garcia, has decided to speak out about her views on police-pursuit policies. Alecia Garcia was in a car involved in a pursuit with Iowa State Troopers on Sept. 21. Garcia died at the end of that police chase in Davenport. Iowa State Police say...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Sheriff: Suspect swerves at deputy to avoid traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s authorities are identifying a man wanted in connection with an incident where he allegedly swerved his vehicle at a deputy trying to evade a traffic stop. According to preliminary details from Sheriff Chris Watkins, it all started early Thursday on North Western...
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
wcbu.org
Peoria police investigating after woman seriously injured in Thursday shooting
The Peoria Police Department is investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting. Police responded to the 900 block of W. Smith Street just after 5 p.m. on a ShotSpotter alert of 20 rounds fired. The woman was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
1470 WMBD
One injured in Creve Coeur crash
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – At least one person is injured following a crash Friday afternoon in Creve Coeur. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Main Street in Creve Coeur, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. 25 News reports one driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
1470 WMBD
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony.
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12
Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
walls102.com
TRI-Dent finds over 200lbs of cannabis during I-80 traffic stop
PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized over 200lbs of purported cannabis during a traffic stop on I-80 in Bureau County on Thursday. According to authorities, they stopped a truck for allegedly speeding, and during an investigation that involved a free air sniff from a Trident K9, and search was made of the vehicle. Agents allegedly located six black duffel bags that were carrying 240lbs of purported cannabis. Taken into custody was 23-year-old Renzo Andres Esteves of Witchita Falls, Texas. He was taken to the Bureau Count Jail pending a felony bond hearing on the charge of Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony.
25newsnow.com
Man dead after crash in Peoria County
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - One victim was killed in an overnight crash in rural Peoria County overnight. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on US-24, approaching Strube Road near Kingston Mines. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed from the westbound through eastbound lanes into the south ditch and struck a tree. The Peoria County Coroner pronounced the driver dead. The victim is a man in his 40s or 50s, with a release expected Sunday.
977wmoi.com
Multiple Meth arrests follow Traffic Stop for Speeding
On 10/12/22 at approximately 3:31 am, a Macomb Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado for a speeding violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Randall McDonald(male, age 59), the Macomb Officer was informed that McDonald did not have a valid Illinois Driver’s License. Through conversing with McDonald and the three passengers; Michael Huber(male, 72), Robert Lewis (male, 40) and Catherine Rudsell (female, 42), the Macomb Officer picked up on identifying indicators of suspected criminal activity. Due to the Officer’s observations, a drug-sniffing K9 was called to the scene. K9 Mac and his partner arrived and provided a free air sniff of the vehicle. K9 Mac alerted to the presence of narcotics. Through a search of the vehicle and its passenger’s, numerous narcotic related items were located. Items located included: approximately 27.9 grams of Methamphetamine contained in numerous small baggies, multiple glass smoking devices and a Hypodermic needle. All four occupants of the vehicle were subsequently arrested following the preliminary investigation. McDonald was charged with Felony Driving while License Revoked, Speeding 43-mph in a 30-mph zone and a Warren County Warrant. McDonald was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a$700 cash bond. Huber was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Huber was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $500 cash bond.Rudsell was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Rudsell was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $300 cash bond.Lewis was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 15 grams < 100 grams, Methamphetamine Delivery, Possession of narcotics Instrument and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $5000 cash bond. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
25newsnow.com
16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
US Gas in Galesburg suffers a second break-in over the course of a month
In just over a month’s time, the US Gas convenience store suffered a second break-in. Galesburg Police responded to a security alarm at the store in the 2100 block of East Main street just after 1:00 in the morning on Monday, October 10th. Officers discovered the front glass door was shattered. Police approached and noticed a brick had been thrown through it, and a side door was left slightly open. No one was inside, and it’s unclear if anything was taken at the time of the police report. A male witness told police he observed a tall, younger suspect wearing a mask and all black depart the side door onto a side street. The store’s owner was in the process of collecting security video at the time of the report. Back on September 13th, police responded to US Gas for a broken glass door. Officers searched the area for suspects, and several hours later were called back to the store and discovered the door was completely shattered. Cash was missing, several display cases were damaged and items were scattered throughout the building. The investigation in both instances is ongoing.
