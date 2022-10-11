Read full article on original website
Related
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand 4 Weeks Before Midterms
The most-recent results of a poll tracker show 52.4 percent of Americans disapprove of the vice president's performance, while only 37.6 percent approve.
The January 6 Committee Had a Chance to Nail Trump—They May Have Blown It
In what was likely the final public hearing from the January 6 committee before it releases its final report on the Capitol riot, the House panel unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump after making the case that he was the "central player" of the deadly attack. But the latest development in the investigation has likely come too late to take effect.
Dr. Oz's Strategy Against John Fetterman Is Working
The Oz campaign has targeted Fetterman with ads focused on crime and criticized the Democrat's position on criminal justice.
Donald Trump's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day | Opinion
It was a nightmare day for former President Donald Trump and his supporters, with losses coming from two branches of government, the judiciary and Congress. The nation has watched shocking revelations come out of the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 Committee hearings, one after another. Yesterday, in what might be the last such public hearing, there was one more. The committee answered a question has lingered above our heads: Will the man who so clearly precipitated the insurrection be compelled to answer for his actions on that day?
RELATED PEOPLE
America's Silent Majority Is Alive and Well—and More Moderate Than Either Party | Opinion
The American public is not nearly as partisan or polarized as you've been told. Most Americans have views between those of Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell.
Major Paper in Ron Johnson's Home State Urges Voters to 'Send Him Packing'
The editorial calls Ron Johnson "the worst Wisconsin political representative since the infamous Senator Joseph McCarthy."
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Roger Stone Responds to Jan. 6 Hearing as Video Shows Him Back 'Violence'
The conservative political operative and Trump ally said Thursday that anyone with "actual proof" of a crime "should produce it."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donald Trump's Deposition is the October Surprise No One Was Expecting
Following a number of delays, a New York District judge has ordered Donald Trump to sit for a disposition hearing for defamation lawsuit stemming from allegations he raped a woman in the 1990s. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled on Wednesday that the former president must answer questions under oath in...
Eric Trump Declares There Is 'No Longer' a Republican Party
Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Friday discussed how the GOP has been reshaped in his father's image, and added that there is "no longer a Republican Party." The younger Trump made the claim during an appearance on conservative news channel, Newsmax. The clip of Eric Trump's...
Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise's Actions on Jan. 6 Revealed in New Footage
The top two House Republicans were among a group of congressional leaders trying to call in help to assist with quelling the riot.
Debate 'Did Little to Change' Tudor Dixon's Chance in Governor Race: Expert
Republican nominee Dixon trails incumbent Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer by 9 points just weeks before the election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DOJ Risks 'Overwhelming Meddling' if Hunter Biden Charged Before Midterms
"Such charges would be an overwhelming meddling in the political process and violate DOJ protocols," a former federal prosecutor told Newsweek.
If Nuclear War Breaks Out, This Is Where Joe Biden Will Hide
It's believed the president would be brought to the Raven Rock Mountain Complex on the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line.
Ron Johnson's Response to Debate Question Loudly Booed by Audience
Republican Senator Ron Johnson was booed by members of the audience during his second debate against his Democratic opponent Wisconsin. Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes on Thursday night. Some people in the crowd loudly booed the U.S. senator from Wisconsin when he responded to a question about what he found admirable...
Evidence Against Trump in Documents Probe Growing 'Stronger': Tribe
A new source may have presented the Department of Justice (DOJ) with the best direct evidence into the actions of former President Donald Trump as pertaining to classified material held at Mar-a-Lago. The source is a Trump employee who told federal agents about moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago at...
What Polls Say About Evers vs. Michels Ahead of Wisconsin Governor Debate
Polling in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race shows Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and GOP challenger Tim Michels locked in a competitive contest.
Trump Response to Jan. 6 Subpoena Was 'Self-Incriminating': Glenn Kirschner
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Friday that former President Donald Trump's response to his subpoena, which was issued by the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, was "self-incriminating." "The January 6 Committee investigating the insurrection just subpoenaed Donald Trump to testify and Donald Trump responded, sort...
Biden Sees Highest Approval in Over a Year With Under a Month to Midterm
The president's approval has risen as Democrats are "coming home" amid legislative wins, an expert told Newsweek.
Obama Praises Fetterman's Authenticity, Which 'Doesn't Always Apply' to GOP
Former President Barack Obama praised Pennsylvania senatorial candidate John Fetterman in a political podcast teaser Friday, adding a jab at Republicans during the two-minute clip. In the video snippet for the next episode of Pod Save America, a political commentary series hosted by four former aides to Obama, the 44th...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1001M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 9