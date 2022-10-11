Last Sunday was massive. It was special and emotional, reflects Kieran Tierney, as we sit and talk a few days on from Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win against Liverpool. Tierney was on the pitch at the end to soak up the victory as Mikel Arteta led the celebrations, and said: "The game was obviously talked about a lot in the build-up and to go and perform the way we did against that top team it was amazing. An exciting time because you could see the fans as well, how happy they were. So we were just feeding off that as well."

