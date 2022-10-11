ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Reece James: England and Chelsea right-back ruled out for 'eight weeks' with knee injury

Reece James is set to be ruled out of England’s World Cup squad after Chelsea confirmed the right-back is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks with a knee problem. The 22-year-old sustained the injury late in the second half of Tuesday's 2-0 victory at AC Milan in the Champions League and was withdrawn after receiving medical treatment on the pitch.
FIFA
SkySports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no team can compete with Manchester City ahead of Super Sunday clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes no-one can compete with Manchester City this season due to the financial power the Premier League champions have at their disposal. Klopp's Reds have rivalled Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the Premier League table over the past four seasons but City go into this weekend's Super Sunday clash at Anfield 13 points ahead of the Merseyside club, who have suffered a poor start to the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham: Hammers record impressive away win to end Villa's unbeaten start to WSL season

Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Honoka Hayashi scored first-half goals as West Ham ended Aston Villa's unbeaten start to the WSL season with an impressive away victory. Brynjarsdottir's smart header (2) and Hayashi's composed finish (11) were enough to secure a first win on the road for the Hammers and condemn Villa to their first defeat of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores on return from injury in thriller at Craven Cottage

Fulham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 in a thriller against resurgent Bournemouth as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a penalty on his return from injury. The visitors extended their unbeaten run under caretaker Gary O'Neil to six matches and led within 64 seconds when Dominic Solanke finished a brilliant move after linking up with Philip Billing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Newcastle can be as big as Man Utd, 'there is no ceiling here', says Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe says "there is no ceiling" on Newcastle's growth and feels they could one day be the same size as Manchester United. Newcastle's Saudi owners have spent £210m on signings since January - after completing the £300m takeover of the Premier League club just over a year ago - and have plans to challenge the established order of English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Accrington 0-3 Derby: William Osula scores twice as hosts miss two penalties

William Osula celebrated a double for Derby in a 3-0 win but Accrington squandered two penalties in two minutes. The Danish striker, on loan from Sheffield United, opened the scoring on 15 minutes. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing charged forward, his pass split the Stanley defence and found teenager Osula who fired home his first goal in English football.
SOCCER
SkySports

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney on beating Liverpool, adapting after injury, plus praise for Mikel Arteta and William Saliba

Last Sunday was massive. It was special and emotional, reflects Kieran Tierney, as we sit and talk a few days on from Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win against Liverpool. Tierney was on the pitch at the end to soak up the victory as Mikel Arteta led the celebrations, and said: "The game was obviously talked about a lot in the build-up and to go and perform the way we did against that top team it was amazing. An exciting time because you could see the fans as well, how happy they were. So we were just feeding off that as well."
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Reece James: Chelsea and England defender to see specialist amid World Cup injury fears, says Graham Potter

Graham Potter has revealed Reece James will see a specialist this weekend amid reports the knee injury he suffered on Tuesday will rule him out of the World Cup. James was forced off during the second half of Chelsea's 2-0 win away to AC Milan in the Champions League, with claims emerging on Friday that the defender would be unable to take his place in the England squad for the tournament in Qatar, which kicks off on November 20.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Ange Postecoglou: Celtic do not look out of place in the Champions League

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists only someone with an agenda would suggest the Hoops do not deserve to be in the Champions League. Their hopes of progressing in the competition ended on Tuesday night with a 2-0 defeat at home to RB Leipzig, a result that left them bottom of Group F on one point.
SOCCER

