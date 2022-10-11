Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Manchester United receive boost in their prolonged pursuit of Frenkie de Jong - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Frenkie de Jong insists he fully expected Barcelona to leave him on the bench in bigger matches in a bid to force him out of the club, with Manchester United still showing interest in the midfielder. Manchester United have reportedly...
Bukayo Saka keeps Arsenal top as Leeds’ Bamford misses penalty
The sight of Arsenal devoting much of the second half to taking every opportunity to waste as much time as possible emphasises precisely how hard Mikel Arteta’s side had to work to retain their place at the top of the Premier League. A compelling, incident-packed game dominated by an...
SkySports
Steven Gerrard exclusive: Aston Villa boss needs time to prove boo-boys wrong as pressure grows ahead of Chelsea clash
November 27, 2021 and Graham Potter’s eighth-placed Brighton are booed off the pitch by their home supporters following a 0-0 draw with Leeds. Seven days earlier, amid what would turn out to be a 12-game winless run, Brighton had been beaten 2-0 in Steven Gerrard's first game as Aston Villa head coach.
SkySports
Should Cristiano Ronaldo start more for Manchester United?
The Gillette Soccer Saturday team discuss whether Cristiano Ronaldo should start more for Manchester United. Is he being disrespected?
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Reece James: England and Chelsea right-back ruled out for 'eight weeks' with knee injury
Reece James is set to be ruled out of England’s World Cup squad after Chelsea confirmed the right-back is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks with a knee problem. The 22-year-old sustained the injury late in the second half of Tuesday's 2-0 victory at AC Milan in the Champions League and was withdrawn after receiving medical treatment on the pitch.
FIFA・
SkySports
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no team can compete with Manchester City ahead of Super Sunday clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes no-one can compete with Manchester City this season due to the financial power the Premier League champions have at their disposal. Klopp's Reds have rivalled Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the Premier League table over the past four seasons but City go into this weekend's Super Sunday clash at Anfield 13 points ahead of the Merseyside club, who have suffered a poor start to the campaign.
SkySports
Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham: Hammers record impressive away win to end Villa's unbeaten start to WSL season
Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Honoka Hayashi scored first-half goals as West Ham ended Aston Villa's unbeaten start to the WSL season with an impressive away victory. Brynjarsdottir's smart header (2) and Hayashi's composed finish (11) were enough to secure a first win on the road for the Hammers and condemn Villa to their first defeat of the season.
SkySports
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores on return from injury in thriller at Craven Cottage
Fulham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 in a thriller against resurgent Bournemouth as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a penalty on his return from injury. The visitors extended their unbeaten run under caretaker Gary O'Neil to six matches and led within 64 seconds when Dominic Solanke finished a brilliant move after linking up with Philip Billing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht: Jarrod Bowen on target again as Hammers reach Europa Conference League knockout stages
West Ham made it four wins out of four to qualify for the Europa Conference League knockout stages with two games to spare as Jarrod Bowen starred in a 2-1 victory over Anderlecht amid crowd trouble at the London Stadium. David Moyes has targeted finishing top of Group B to...
UEFA・
SkySports
Newcastle can be as big as Man Utd, 'there is no ceiling here', says Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe says "there is no ceiling" on Newcastle's growth and feels they could one day be the same size as Manchester United. Newcastle's Saudi owners have spent £210m on signings since January - after completing the £300m takeover of the Premier League club just over a year ago - and have plans to challenge the established order of English football.
SkySports
Gary Neville grills Erling Haaland in fan Q&A | ‘I love a kebab!’
Favourite band? Favourite meal? Favourite player growing up? Manchester City's Erling Haaland reveals all in this quickfire fan Q&A with Gary Neville.
SkySports
Accrington 0-3 Derby: William Osula scores twice as hosts miss two penalties
William Osula celebrated a double for Derby in a 3-0 win but Accrington squandered two penalties in two minutes. The Danish striker, on loan from Sheffield United, opened the scoring on 15 minutes. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing charged forward, his pass split the Stanley defence and found teenager Osula who fired home his first goal in English football.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Arsenal's Kieran Tierney on beating Liverpool, adapting after injury, plus praise for Mikel Arteta and William Saliba
Last Sunday was massive. It was special and emotional, reflects Kieran Tierney, as we sit and talk a few days on from Arsenal's 3-2 Premier League win against Liverpool. Tierney was on the pitch at the end to soak up the victory as Mikel Arteta led the celebrations, and said: "The game was obviously talked about a lot in the build-up and to go and perform the way we did against that top team it was amazing. An exciting time because you could see the fans as well, how happy they were. So we were just feeding off that as well."
SkySports
Fiorentina 5-1 Hearts: Robbie Neilson's side soundly beaten in Italy after conceding four first-half goals
Scottish football's European struggles continued as Hearts suffered a 5-1 defeat by Fiorentina in Italy on Thursday evening. Hearts at least steadied the ship in the second half in the Europa Conference League in Florence after appearing to be on course for the sort of 7-1 thrashing handed out to Rangers 24 hours earlier by Liverpool.
UEFA・
SkySports
Dan Ashworth: Newcastle's sporting director believes there is 'no ceiling' to club's ambitions
Dan Ashworth says his dream is to help Newcastle challenge at the top of the Premier League - but admits the level of spending that has seen the club splash out £210m since January cannot continue at the same rate. The club's new sporting director helped smash their transfer...
SkySports
Ashley Young says Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard reminds him of Sir Alex Ferguson and Jurgen Klopp - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers..... Ashley Young says Steven Gerrard reminds him of Sir Alex Ferguson and Jürgen Klopp and thinks Villa should keep faith with him. Erik ten Hag has told Marcus Rashford he needs to be more clinical but has backed the...
SkySports
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka's lucky header gives Arsenal slender Europa League win
Bukayo Saka's fortunate goal maintained Arsenal's 100 per cent Europa League group stage record with a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt, but the out-of-sorts Gunners were lucky to escape with victory in northern Norway. Playing on an artificial surface in the cold environment of a fishing city just north of the...
SkySports
Reece James: Chelsea and England defender to see specialist amid World Cup injury fears, says Graham Potter
Graham Potter has revealed Reece James will see a specialist this weekend amid reports the knee injury he suffered on Tuesday will rule him out of the World Cup. James was forced off during the second half of Chelsea's 2-0 win away to AC Milan in the Champions League, with claims emerging on Friday that the defender would be unable to take his place in the England squad for the tournament in Qatar, which kicks off on November 20.
SkySports
Rodrigo Bentancur exclusive interview: Tottenham's running man on thriving under Antonio Conte and Gian Piero Ventrone's influence
Rodrigo Bentancur is in the middle of answering a question about his swift adaptation to life at Tottenham but the sound of banging, growing louder and louder as he talks, is making it increasingly difficult for the Uruguay midfielder to concentrate. Overhead, outside the first-floor canteen at the club's Hotspur...
SkySports
Ange Postecoglou: Celtic do not look out of place in the Champions League
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists only someone with an agenda would suggest the Hoops do not deserve to be in the Champions League. Their hopes of progressing in the competition ended on Tuesday night with a 2-0 defeat at home to RB Leipzig, a result that left them bottom of Group F on one point.
Comments / 0