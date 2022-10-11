ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Laughs at Friend Shredding 'Tabloids' in Podcast: 'It Was Great'

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Meghan Markle laughed when she revealed that a friend of hers had sent her a present packed in "shredded tabloids" during the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast.

The duchess discussed women in society being labeled "crazy" with comedian Jenny Slate, actresses Constance Wu and Deepika Padukone and former California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris in the episode, released Tuesday. In the previous four episodes of Archetypes, the duchess discussed labels such as ambitious, diva, singleton and dragon lady. Each episode's guests are chosen to discuss their experiences with the different archetypes.

Discussing her relationship with Burke Harris, Meghan revealed that the doctor had once sent her a present with a humorous card attached.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8MLU_0iUIwBhU00
Meghan Markle is seen on January 30, 2019, with cover art for her "Archetypes" podcast. The duchess says a friend "shredded tabloids" to pack a Christmas present for her. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Spotify/Archewell

"I just want to tell you," she told listeners, "it must have been a couple years ago. She sent me a Christmas gift, and as I opened the box there were these two beautiful small glass containers.

"She'd made essential oil from her home, but it was in this bedding—you know, sometimes you have to put mesh in a gift—and in the card she said, 'I just want you to know that to make that mesh in that bedding for the gift I shredded tabloids because that's all they're good for.'"

After saying this, the royal, who has had a well-documented strained relationship with the British tabloid press, laughed and said, "It was great!"

In 2021, Meghan won a long-fought legal battle with Britain's The Mail on Sunday over the publication of extracts from a private letter she had written to her father.

Last week, the duchess's husband, Prince Harry, filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, along with five other high-profile figures. The suit alleges that Associated Newspapers had engaged in unlawful information-gathering techniques.

A spokesperson for the organization refuted the claims in a statement, calling them "preposterous smears."

This is not the first tabloid legal battle for Harry. Will Charlesworth, deputy head of commercial litigation at London law firm Saunders Law, previously told Newsweek that the prince has become a "key player" in the "fight for privacy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cxx2b_0iUIwBhU00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are shown on their wedding day, May 19, 2018. Meghan has spoken about her negative treatment by the British tabloid press and how it has affected her since marrying into the royal family. Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the podcast episode released Tuesday, Meghan discussed her experiences with the label crazy, and given that Monday was World Mental Health Day, she also discussed her mental health journey.

This included revealing that at her "worst point" she reached out to someone whom Harry had connected her with for "help."

"I think it's for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and not be afraid to make peace with that and ask for it," she told listeners.

Along with discussing her negative treatment by the tabloid press in Britain, Meghan has discussed the effect it has had on her mental health and how the monarchy did not offer her adequate support.

Archetypes is Meghan's first major media project since stepping down from her role as a working royal in 2020. She has cited the tabloid press as part of the couple's motivation for moving to the U.S.

The podcast is the product of a multimillion-dollar content creation deal between Meghan and Harry's Archewell Audio production company and streaming giant Spotify.

Upon announcing the project, Meghan said she wanted Archetypes to "dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back."

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Comments / 8

amy
3d ago

And u know meghan spent 3 days putting it together like a puzzle just to see her name….

Reply(1)
6
Sherri Stone M
2d ago

so Meghan is BULLYING the tabloids??? Do as she perceives ALL do? 🤔🤡🤣 always needing a pat on the back megs? Do you need a box if tissues? suck it up and move on. Don't give them fodder if it upsets you.🤔

Reply
2
Related
The List

Royal Staffers Make Brand New Claims About Meghan Markle's Behavior

Another day, another acutely unflattering accusation about Meghan Markle. This time, it's a new book about the Duchess of Sussex that is throwing shade her way. The Valentine Low-penned tome, "Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown," doesn't cast the former actress in a flattering light whatsoever, making several claims that will only further the theory that Meghan is a diva, despite her protestations about the use of that particular label.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Slate
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Constance Wu
Us Weekly

Princess Kate Says Son Prince Louis, 4, Is Struggling to Understand Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: He Has ‘Lots of Questions’

A tough conversation. Princess Kate opened up about how her youngest son, Prince Louis, is coping with Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. The Princess of Wales, 40, spoke with Governor-General David Hurley of Australia during King Charles III‘s reception for dignitaries and world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, September 18, explaining that Louis, 4, hasn’t fully wrapped his head around the royal family’s loss.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died

Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Shredding#Newspapers#Tabloid#California Surgeon
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Wants ‘Nothing More’ Than For Harry & Royal Family To ‘Heal’ Fractured Relationship

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, the relationship between the couple and his royal family has been quite strained. With all the members coming together to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, it looks like there is a chance for them to reconcile. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Meghan is in “full support” of her husband Harry making peace and is doing all she can to facilitate it.
WORLD
People

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'

"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication.  "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1001M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy