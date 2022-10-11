ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Get DeWalt Cordless Drill Kits for $99 During Amazon Prime Day The Sequel

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uE6h7_0iUIw88Y00

Whether you rent or own your own home, there’s always a home improvement project that could use a good drill. That said, you’re definitely going to want to have one in your toolbox when duty calls, and Amazon’s Early Access Prime Event is the perfect time to grab one at a great price.

During this Prime Day Event, shoppers are able to score some amazing deals on top-rated cordless drill bundles and accessories from DeWalt. Cordless drills are great to have on hand when sprucing up the interior and exterior of your home and right now, buyers can get the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit f or less than $100 . This is an amazing deal given this set’s original price tag of $237.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuBzy_0iUIw88Y00

Amazon Prime Members can also pick up the DEWALT 20v Lithium Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit for just $139.

DeWalt batteries and rapid chargers are also being offered at great prices during this epic pre-holiday sale. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your tool kit, now is the perfect time to buy, and we’ve got all the details below!

Remember: this pricing is only available for Prime members.

DEWALT 20V MAX Compact Cordless Drill/Driver Kit

This DeWalt starter kit is great for both small and large tasks. It comes with a compact drill, battery, and charger that keeps the battery powered up as needed. The drill operates on two speeds and features an e rgonomic handle to provide ultimate control.

SAVE 41%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLKrc_0iUIw88Y00

Buy: DEWALT 20V MAX Compact Cordless Drill/Driver Kit $99.00 (orig. $169.00) 41% OFF

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit

This driver and impact combo kit features a high-performance motor and is compact and lightweight enough to work in smaller spaces if needed. The e rgonomic handle provides ultimate comfort and control while the built-in 3 LED light ring provides shadowless visibility.

SAVE 37%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usbil_0iUIw88Y00

Buy: DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit $139.00 (orig. $219.00) 37% OFF

DEWALT 20V Max XR 20V Battery, 2-Pack

This pair of 20V Max batteries will help you stay powered up and increase productivity by decreasing downtime. Each is lightweight and has quick charging to keep you moving through your tasks with ease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrXJH_0iUIw88Y00

Buy: DEWALT 20V Max XR Battery $139.00 (orig. $239.00) 42% OFF

DEWALT 20V MAX 4-Port Rapid Charger

Charge all of your batteries simultaneously with this 4-port rapid charger. This device charges 12V MAX, 20V MAX, and FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX DeWalt batteries, powering them up in 60 mins or less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425PGJ_0iUIw88Y00

Buy: DeWalt 20V Max 4-Port Rapid Charger $199.99

More from SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 25 Top Christmas Gifts To Cross Off Your Holiday Shopping List During Prime Day – Last Chance!

The holidays are just around the corner and Amazon is starting the shopping season off stronger than ever this year with the best Prime Day deals for the second time this year. That’s right, welcome to Prime Day part two, folks. Amazon is calling this second Prime Day their Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new two-day event that started yesterday October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. During this event, Prime users can purchase goods across the board at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This post-Prime Day pre-Black Friday event is taking the world of shopping by storm right...
SHOPPING
SPY

Breaking: You Can Now Buy Blue Apron Meal Kits on Amazon A La Carte – No Subscription Required

Amazon and Blue Apron recently announced a new partnership that would offer meal kits without a subscription via Amazon. This a-la-carte collab will undoubtedly help strengthen Blue Apron’s status as one of the premier meal kits around.  The news arrives as subscription-based services struggle post-pandemic. As just one example, Netflix reported a loss of subscribers post-COVID, which has forced them to restructure their business practices going forward. This new method of purchase allows Blue APron shoppers to order meal plans a la carte instead of being tied to Blue’s Apron’s subscription-based service as they were required to do in the past. An...
RECIPES
SPY

Get The Accessories That Power Your Gadgets With the Best Prime Days Deals On Anker Products

We love Anker’s products. Not only does the company offer incredible accessories that complement our daily drivers, like our smartphones and laptops, but they also are discounted throughout the year. That also includes the other Anker sub brands, like Soundcore and Eufy. Now that Prime Day part two is finally here, you can get a head start on snagging some awesome stocking stuffers for the upcoming holiday season with Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event happening right now. Whether you’re looking for the best wireless charging pads to recharge your gadgets, or perhaps an Anker portable charger that uses GaN technology to...
ELECTRONICS
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the 290 Best Deals

It’s your last chance to save on top brands like Apple, Sony, Le Creuset, Samsung, Levi’s, and Ray-Ban October Prime Day is over, but these deals are still available at Amazon after the Prime Early Access Sale — check them out! With the holiday season fast approaching, Amazon is making it easier than ever to prepare — months before any gift-giving exchanges will occur.  For the first time ever, Amazon has launched the Prime Event Access Sale, filled with thousands of deals in just about every category. And it's happening...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Cordless Drill#Early Access Prime Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
SHOPPING
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy