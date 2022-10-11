Read full article on original website
Russian Troops in Donetsk Ordered to Stop Fighting Amid Desertion: Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly failed to take over the Donetsk region, which was annexed by Moscow after widely criticized referendums.
Putin Ally Predicts 'End of Our Planet' in Nuclear 'Red Line' Warning
Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the possibility of a nuclear war, political and military leaders have been evaluating possible outcomes. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned that although his Kremlin ally never planned to use nuclear weapons, the Russian leader will fight his way out if backed into a corner.
Ukraine Reveals How Many Missiles Putin Has Left: 'Defeat Is Inevitable'
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable." Reznikov posted an illustration on Twitter showing that, as of October 12, Russia has 609 missiles left out of 1,844 missiles it had when...
Russian Officials Quit in Droves After Conscripted Colleague Killed—Report
"We have a mass exodus," a Kremlin source told Russian journalist Roman Super.
Putin Faces New Failure as Kherson Leader Asks Moscow to Help Evacuate
The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's Kherson region has asked the Russian government to help arrange the departure of residents from the area as Ukrainian forces continue their push to regain captured territory. Vladimir Saldo made the appeal Thursday on his Telegram page, writing that cities in Kherson have repeatedly faced...
Russian Soldiers Resigning En Masse as Putin's War Falters—Report
Russian soldiers are resigning en masse, eight months into the war that President Vladimir Putin launched against Ukraine, according to the governor of Luhansk Oblast, Serhiy Haidai. Haidai said on his Telegram channel that many Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are writing letters of resignation and prematurely terminating their contracts.
Putin's Army Fails as Ukraine Fights Back 9 Russian Attacks in One Day—Kyiv
Over the last day, Ukrainian forces have repelled nine Russian attacks as President Vladimir Putin's forces continue to experience a series of setbacks on the battlefield, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Friday. In a daily Facebook update, the General Staff said the attacks were in...
Russian Lawmaker Says Eliminating Ukrainians the 'Only' Solution
Russian State Duma member Mikhail Sheremet said on Thursday that it is hard to "negotiate" with Ukrainians and that eliminating them is the "only" way forward for the Russian invasion in Ukraine. "Given the damage that they cause to [our] infrastructure, and [the harm] to the lives and well-being of...
Fact Check: Did Russia Suddenly Move Nuclear Bombers to Norway Border?
Satellite images show strategic bombers at Russia's Olenya Air Base on the Kola peninsula.
Russian Official Rips Putin's Desperate Forced Draft Effort: 'Lawlessness'
As reports circulated, a Russian official harshly criticized Moscow civilians being apprehended with draft papers in an attempt to boost the numbers of conscripts in President Vladimir Putin's army. Kirill Kabanov, a member of Russia's Presidential Human Rights Council (HRC), wrote on Telegram Friday that he had received a complaint...
Russian Caught Leaving Note on Putin's Parents' Grave: 'Take Him With You'
A woman from St Petersburg has been placed under house arrest after she left a note on the grave of Vladimir Putin's parents describing the Russian president as a "freak and a killer." Before Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Irina Tsybaneva, a 60-year-old accountant, had never been particularly political, her son...
If Nuclear War Breaks Out, This Is Where Joe Biden Will Hide
It's believed the president would be brought to the Raven Rock Mountain Complex on the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line.
Russia's Economy Ravaged by War as Budget Surplus Completely Wiped Out
Russian public finances have been strained as the government supports the Ukraine invasion during a recession.
Putin Confronted by Frustrated Tajik President Demanding Respect: Video
The leader of Tajikistan spoke at a summit on Friday demanding that Russia treat his country with respect. Tajikistan is located in Central Asia, between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, and from 1929 to 1991, was a republic controlled by the Soviet Union. The country declared independence amid the Soviet collapse in 1991, and since 1994 has been ruled by President Emomali Rahmon.
Putin Under Pressure as Poor Mobilization Sees Troops Die, Surrender: ISW
The ISW report says that Russian milbloggers fear the army mismanagement could lead to up to 10,000 deaths and 40,000 injured by February 2023.
Russian Official Killed Just Days After Joining Army—'No Combat Experience'
"Military leaders, now is not the time to lie. You can't lie at all, and now it's a crime," said the deputy editorial director of Russian state media broadcaster RT.
Putin May Force Lukashenko to Join War as Fear of Losing to Ukraine Grows
Russian President Vladimir Putin may eventually force Alexander Lukashenko, his Belarusian counterpart, to join his war against Ukraine, according to a Russia expert. Days after Lukashenko vowed to conduct joint deployments with Russian forces, the dictatorial leader of Belarus announced Friday that he has introduced "counterterrorist measures" in the country "in connection with the escalation along the perimeter of the borders."
Russian Allies' Soldiers Attack Putin's Troops During Training, 11 Dead
A shooting broke out during a Russian military training session on Saturday resulting in numerous casualties, according to a Russian-state media outlet. The incident took place during a training session at a firing range in the Belgorod region, which is located along the country's border with Ukraine near the city of Kharkiv. According to TASS, a state-run Russian news agency, the Ministry of Defense confirmed the shooting to reporters, claiming that two individuals from an unspecified country in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a collective of Russia and several other former Soviet republics, opened fire on the training exercise.
Roger Stone Responds to Jan. 6 Hearing as Video Shows Him Back 'Violence'
The conservative political operative and Trump ally said Thursday that anyone with "actual proof" of a crime "should produce it."
The January 6 Committee Had a Chance to Nail Trump—They May Have Blown It
In what was likely the final public hearing from the January 6 committee before it releases its final report on the Capitol riot, the House panel unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump after making the case that he was the "central player" of the deadly attack. But the latest development in the investigation has likely come too late to take effect.
