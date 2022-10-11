ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Putin Ally Predicts 'End of Our Planet' in Nuclear 'Red Line' Warning

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the possibility of a nuclear war, political and military leaders have been evaluating possible outcomes. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned that although his Kremlin ally never planned to use nuclear weapons, the Russian leader will fight his way out if backed into a corner.
Ukraine Reveals How Many Missiles Putin Has Left: 'Defeat Is Inevitable'

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable." Reznikov posted an illustration on Twitter showing that, as of October 12, Russia has 609 missiles left out of 1,844 missiles it had when...
Vladimir Putin
Putin Faces New Failure as Kherson Leader Asks Moscow to Help Evacuate

The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's Kherson region has asked the Russian government to help arrange the departure of residents from the area as Ukrainian forces continue their push to regain captured territory. Vladimir Saldo made the appeal Thursday on his Telegram page, writing that cities in Kherson have repeatedly faced...
Russian Soldiers Resigning En Masse as Putin's War Falters—Report

Russian soldiers are resigning en masse, eight months into the war that President Vladimir Putin launched against Ukraine, according to the governor of Luhansk Oblast, Serhiy Haidai. Haidai said on his Telegram channel that many Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are writing letters of resignation and prematurely terminating their contracts.
Russian Lawmaker Says Eliminating Ukrainians the 'Only' Solution

Russian State Duma member Mikhail Sheremet said on Thursday that it is hard to "negotiate" with Ukrainians and that eliminating them is the "only" way forward for the Russian invasion in Ukraine. "Given the damage that they cause to [our] infrastructure, and [the harm] to the lives and well-being of...
Putin Confronted by Frustrated Tajik President Demanding Respect: Video

The leader of Tajikistan spoke at a summit on Friday demanding that Russia treat his country with respect. Tajikistan is located in Central Asia, between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, and from 1929 to 1991, was a republic controlled by the Soviet Union. The country declared independence amid the Soviet collapse in 1991, and since 1994 has been ruled by President Emomali Rahmon.
Putin May Force Lukashenko to Join War as Fear of Losing to Ukraine Grows

Russian President Vladimir Putin may eventually force Alexander Lukashenko, his Belarusian counterpart, to join his war against Ukraine, according to a Russia expert. Days after Lukashenko vowed to conduct joint deployments with Russian forces, the dictatorial leader of Belarus announced Friday that he has introduced "counterterrorist measures" in the country "in connection with the escalation along the perimeter of the borders."
Russian Allies' Soldiers Attack Putin's Troops During Training, 11 Dead

A shooting broke out during a Russian military training session on Saturday resulting in numerous casualties, according to a Russian-state media outlet. The incident took place during a training session at a firing range in the Belgorod region, which is located along the country's border with Ukraine near the city of Kharkiv. According to TASS, a state-run Russian news agency, the Ministry of Defense confirmed the shooting to reporters, claiming that two individuals from an unspecified country in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a collective of Russia and several other former Soviet republics, opened fire on the training exercise.
The January 6 Committee Had a Chance to Nail Trump—They May Have Blown It

In what was likely the final public hearing from the January 6 committee before it releases its final report on the Capitol riot, the House panel unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump after making the case that he was the "central player" of the deadly attack. But the latest development in the investigation has likely come too late to take effect.
