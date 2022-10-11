Crows are common birds found throughout the world. But did you know they are one of the most intelligent creatures on our planet? They use tools, mimic sounds, remember human faces, and engage in play and trickery. These birds are often used in tales and folklore and are associated with magic and mysticism. Most people view crows as a bad omen, but that’s not always true. Discover everything there is to know about the crow spirit animal, including what it symbolizes, the messages it brings, and whether it is indeed a bad omen.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO