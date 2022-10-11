ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Discovery

Scientists in China Discover Rare Moon Crystal that Could Power Earth

A rare lunar crystal found on the near side of the moon is giving scientists hope of providing limitless power for the world – forever. The lunar crystal is made of material previously unknown to the scientific community and contains a key ingredient for the nuclear fusion process, a form of power generation that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars in the galaxy.
Crow Spirit Animal Symbolism and Meaning

Crows are common birds found throughout the world. But did you know they are one of the most intelligent creatures on our planet? They use tools, mimic sounds, remember human faces, and engage in play and trickery. These birds are often used in tales and folklore and are associated with magic and mysticism. Most people view crows as a bad omen, but that’s not always true. Discover everything there is to know about the crow spirit animal, including what it symbolizes, the messages it brings, and whether it is indeed a bad omen.
