Discovery
Scientists in China Discover Rare Moon Crystal that Could Power Earth
A rare lunar crystal found on the near side of the moon is giving scientists hope of providing limitless power for the world – forever. The lunar crystal is made of material previously unknown to the scientific community and contains a key ingredient for the nuclear fusion process, a form of power generation that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars in the galaxy.
Man-Eating Tiger Shot Dead After Killing At Least Nine People in Rampage
Tiger expert Kota Ullas Karanth told Newsweek that if man-eating tigers are allowed to live, they will continue to kill people, hindering wider conservation efforts.
Woman Documents Growing Out the 'Worst Haircut Ever Known to Mankind'
Mary says she's "celebrating every precious inch grown" since the disastrous haircut two years ago.
Van Gogh Soup Attack Latest in at Least a Dozen Since Mona Lisa Smearing
Attacks by climate activists have spanned Europe, targeting famous works of art in England, France and Germany.
New Study Shows Shocking Amount of Fishing Gear at the Bottom of Our Oceans
According to reports, there is enough commercial fishing line in the ocean to stretch to… The post New Study Shows Shocking Amount of Fishing Gear at the Bottom of Our Oceans appeared first on Outsider.
A Giraffe Was Killed by Lightning. Predators Refused To Feast for Two Days
Images of the dead giraffe were taken by AnneMarie Scheepers who said she was told animals avoid the carcass as it excretes poison after the strike.
a-z-animals.com
Crow Spirit Animal Symbolism and Meaning
Crows are common birds found throughout the world. But did you know they are one of the most intelligent creatures on our planet? They use tools, mimic sounds, remember human faces, and engage in play and trickery. These birds are often used in tales and folklore and are associated with magic and mysticism. Most people view crows as a bad omen, but that’s not always true. Discover everything there is to know about the crow spirit animal, including what it symbolizes, the messages it brings, and whether it is indeed a bad omen.
Why Conditions Are Just Right to See the Orionid Meteor Shower 2022
The shooting star display from the debris of Halley's comet will peak on October 20 and 21.
Are Hiroshima and Nagasaki Still Radioactive?
U.S. forces dropped nuclear bombs on both cities at the end of WWII, killing up to 210,000 men, women, and children.
Child Shrieking Throughout 29-Hour Flight in Video Sparks Debate
Grace Bastidas told Newsweek that it is stressful to travel with young children, but there are steps parents can take to prepare them for a day of travel.
