ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Maersk Invests in Green Fuels on Land and Sea

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjTGB_0iUIvUGG00

A.P. Moller- Maersk is digging into its plan for carbon neutral operations.

Maersk announced that it has ordered another six large ocean-going vessels that can sail on green methanol . The six vessels will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and have a nominal capacity of 17,000 20-foot containers or equivalent units (TEU) and will replace existing capacity in the Maersk fleet.

At the same time, the company’s Performance Team unit has deployed its first Class 8 battery-electric trucks from Volvo Trucks North America in Southern California in response to customer demand for sustainable short-haul warehouse and distribution center operations.

“Our customers are looking to us to decarbonize their supply chains and these six vessels able to operate on green methanol will further accelerate the efforts to offer our customers climate neutral transport,” Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of fleet and strategic brands at Maersk, said. “Global action is needed in this decade in order to meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to a 1.5 degrees Celsius  temperature rise.”

Maersk has set a net-zero emissions target for 2040 across the entire business and has also set tangible near-term targets for 2030 to ensure significant progress. This includes a 50 percent reduction in emissions per transported container in the Maersk Ocean fleet compared to 2020 and a principle of only ordering newbuilt vessels that can be operated on green fuels.

With the order, Maersk has in total ordered 19 vessels with dual-fuel engines able to operate on green methanol.

“Green methanol is the best scalable green fuel solution for this decade and we are excited to see several other shipowners choosing this path,” Palle Laursen, chief fleet and technical officer at Maersk, said. “It adds further momentum to the rapid scaling of availability needed to bring down the premium on green methanol and accelerate the evolution of climate neutral shipping.”

Benchmarked against conventional fuel capabilities, additional capital expenditure (CAPEX) for the methanol dual-fuel capability is in the range of 8 percent to 12 percent, which is an improvement compared to when Maersk ordered eight vessels with the same technology last year, the company noted. The six 17,000 TEU vessels are all to be delivered in 2025 and will sail under the flag of Denmark. They all come as part of Maersk’s ongoing fleet renewal program and will replace an equal amount of capacity reaching end-of-life and leaving the Maersk managed fleet.

When all 19 vessels on order are deployed and have replaced older vessels, they will generate annual CO2 emissions savings of around 2.3 million tons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtBKg_0iUIvUGG00
Michael Gallagher, head of indirect sourcing, North America, Performance Team; Tracey Craik, regional sales director, TEC Equipment, and Jared Ruiz, acting head of electromobility sales for North America, Volvo Trucks North America with Performance Team’s Volvo VNR Electric fleet.

On land, the Volvo VNR Electric trucks are designed to handle local and regional distribution with a range of up to 275 miles on a single charge. Performance Team expects to deploy 126 Volvo Electric trucks in North America by the third quarter of 2023. By the end of October, 30 Volvo VNR Electric trucks will be in operation, including 16 in Performance Team’s Santa Fe Springs, Calif., distribution center and 14 in Performance Team’s Commerce, Calif., distribution center.

“Customers are looking for more tangible, sustainable options in their supply chain to satisfy their long-term climate change goals and their immediate business needs in short-haul trucking,” Jason Walker, executive vice president of operations for Performance Team, said. “So, we’re working closely with our partners at Volvo Trucks North America and TEC Equipment on electromobility solutions to define a new supply chain eco-chapter in our operations.”

The scaled deployment of zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric models is part of the company’s environment, social and governance (ESG) strategy to decarbonize logistics. Its California-based fleet operates 215 trucks, which Performance Team intends to fully transition from diesel to battery-electric trucks. The 126 Volvo VNR Electric trucks are the first step in that plan, as well as creating new charging infrastructure to support its battery-electric fleet.

Performance Team ordered 126 Volvo VNR Electric trucks earlier this year as part of an order of 450 electric trucks to learn more about EV operations and battery technology that support Maersk’s global decarbonization goals. Maersk’s Environment Social Governance (ESG) strategy is to decarbonize logistics. The strategy is a key driver for zero carbon operations in trucking and an important part of Maersk’s goal of enterprise-wide, carbon neutral operations by 2040 with significant steps to be taken by 2030.

In the State of California, California Air Resources Board regulations require diesel trucks to transition to zero emissions by 2030.

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: West Elm Plays House in the Metaverse, Supply Chain Innovator Altana Raises $100M

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Metaverse West Elm/Roblox Modern furniture and home decor retailer West Elm is teaming up with Roblox to launch its own virtual world, called West Elm Home Design. The first major specialty home retailer to premiere on Roblox, West Elm’s debut into the metaverse offers a virtual experience with high-fidelity design and photorealism. The West Elm Home Design experience includes the West Elm Hub and the West Elm Neighborhood. The West Elm Hub features a furniture store, coffee shop and merchandise boutique. Users can customize their...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Blames Supply Chain for Up to $40M in Lost Sales

Although its revenues increased compared to the prior year, Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) cut its annual sales and earnings forecast when it released its third quarter financial results Thursday. Net revenues of $1.5 billion grew 1 percent, or 7 percent on a constant-currency basis, compared to Q3 2021 and they were also up for the Levi’s brand (+6 percent) and Dockers (+13 percent) on a constant-currency basis. Despite the overall growth the figures were still below projections, however, and the company reduced its annual forecast for revenue and earnings “as a result of the significant incremental currency headwinds from the stronger...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Ethiopia Sourcing Just Got a Little More Attractive

Expanding its logistics capabilities, A.P. Moller-Maersk has opened new freight transfer facilities in the United States and Ethiopia. Maersk and Ethiopian partner Freighters International announced the opening of a consolidation center in Modjo Dry Port, Ethiopia. Maersk said the multi-purpose facility will help to simplify and optimize apparel and lifestyle customers’ supply chains, saving costs, significantly reducing their speed to market and making them more competitive. “Our integrated logistics offering is all about creating value for our customers,” Carl Lorenz, managing director for Eastern Africa Area for Maersk, said. “The new consolidation center in Modjo Dry Port saves our customers time and cost...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Logistics Firm GXO to Add 22,000 Globally for Holidays

Third-party logistics firm GXO Logistics plans to bulk up its ranks for the peak shipping season with the addition of more than 22,000.  The Greenwich, Conn.-based company said the hiring estimate is expected to bring an additional 4,000 people in the U.S., 1,500 in France, 2,500 in Spain, 1,100 in Italy and 2,000 in the Netherlands. The bulk of the hiring will be in the U.K., where the company estimated it will add about 11,000 by the end of the year.  The U.K. is home to the headquarters of Clipper Logistics, the company GXO acquired for $1.3 billion in a deal that...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Trucks#North America#Business Industry#Linus Business#Maersk Invests#Hyundai Heavy Industries#Performance Team
Sourcing Journal

Chain Reaction: C.H. Robinson’s Steve Raetz on Solving Supply Chain Logistics Problems with Technology

Chain Reaction is Sourcing Journal’s discussion series with industry executives to get their take on today’s logistics challenges and learn about ways their company is working to keep the flow of goods moving. Here, Steve Raetz, director, research and market intelligence of C.H. Robinson, discusses how the company’s technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to its customers’ businesses.  Name: Steve Raetz Title: Director, Research and Market Intelligence Company: C.H. Robinson What does C.H. Robinson bring to the table? C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and industries. With $28 billion in freight under...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale

The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election.  The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
LABOR ISSUES
Sourcing Journal

Amazon San Bernardino Worker Unrest Mounts

Discontent over pay and working conditions among a group of employees at Amazon’s San Bernardino, Calif. air hub is raising questions of whether the facility may be in for another disruption to operations next week.    Inland Empire Amazon Workers United (IEAWU) said the e-commerce behemoth has until Oct. 10, the day before its new two-day Prime sale is set to begin, to meet its demands for a $5 an hour increase in wages and improved working conditions. IEAWU also called on the company to end what it said were retaliatory actions against its demands.  The independent workers group, which has not sought...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Kontoor Names Supply Chain Chief, Target Taps EVP, UA Adds Execs

Retail Target Target Corporation hired Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer. Vemana will join Target Oct. 31 as a member of the leadership team, reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. In this role, he will oversee Target’s digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company by bringing a holistic view to its overall product strategy. Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Commerce and the Green Imperative

We are in the midst of a real-time, seismic shift as consumers transform expectations of global supply and demand models. The pandemic exposed the fragility of many supply chain networks. An inability to sense and dynamically adjust to shifting demand signals, consumer preferences, labor requirements, transportation, storage, inventory and trade policy changes caused havoc to economies and brands around the world.  According to McKinsey, “Investments in technology and automation in distribution centers are now at the forefront of most Chief Supply Chain Officers’ agendas.” Gartner recently upped its supply chain management technology forecast from 8 percent to 14 percent in compounded...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Long Island Boutique Owner Arrested in $40M Luxury Counterfeit Bust

A Long Island woman was arrested Friday in connection with an operation producing counterfeit luxury fashion goods that could have fetched $40 million. Lindsay Castelli, the 31-year-old owner of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, N.Y., was charged with second-degree trademark counterfeiting for producing fake Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton goods after an 18-month investigation. As part of “Operation Rainfall,” Nassau County asset forfeiture detectives removed 22 printing press machines that manufactured “thousands” of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels, as well as boxes of assorted clothing and jewelry. The labels would be attached to the cheap clothing, largely made in China. “A simple...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Sourcing Journal

Green Theme Raises $5.4 Million to Expand PFAS-Free Finishing

Green Theme Technologies Inc (GTT), a maker of water-free and PFAS-free textile finishing, said it has raised $5.4 million in its series B2 financing. This influx of capital will be used to grow GTT’s water-free Empel performance technologies, which now includes a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, stain protection, a new technology to keep footwear dry and the ongoing joint development of water-free dye (WFD) with mill and brand partners. The technology uniformly fuses PFAS-free chemistries to each fiber in a fabric. “We are very pleased with the engaged support from a knowledgeable investment team like Cottonwood Technology Fund that understands GTT...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Hemp Fiber Production Expands in North Carolina

Bast Fibre Technologies Inc. (BFT), maker of Sero hemp fiber, announced it has closed a major strategic financing with Ahlström Capital of Finland. BFT said it will immediately begin work to expand fiber manufacturing capacity at its U.S.-flagship facility in Lumberton, N.C. and its European Union facility near Düsseldorf, Germany. The amount of the financing was not disclosed, but will enable BFT to produce more than 10,000 metric tons of Sero hemp fiber per year by 2023 and up to 50,000 metric tons annually by 2026. “Nonwoven companies, converters and leading consumer goods companies are looking for viable natural fiber options to...
LUMBERTON, NC
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Furoid’s Maria Zakurnaeva on Creating Materials of the Future

ESG Outlook is Sourcing Journal’s discussion series with industry executives to get their take on their company’s latest environmental, social and governance initiatives and their own personal efforts toward sustainability. In this Q&A, Maria Zakurnaeva of Furoid discusses how biotech can lead the way to a cleaner tomorrow. Name: Maria Zakurnaeva Title: President and Co-founder Company: FuroidTM, part of Geneus Biotech B.V. What do you consider to be your company’s best ESG-related achievement over the last 5 years? The fact that we have taken stem cell-based materials to the next level, making it possible to cultivate real fur and luxury wool in a lab environment. The EU...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Tractor Supply Wins FTC Approval to Acquire Smaller Rival

Tractor Supply Company has officially received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to acquire Orscheln Farm and Home for $320 million, almost two years after initially scooping up its ranch rival. But under a consent order from the FTC, it will do so without the full deck of stores that were originally part of the deal. Once expected to acquire and keep Orscheln’s then-fleet of 167 stores across 11 states, Tractor Supply will now gain the remaining 166 stores before divesting 85 to two smaller, Midwestern farm and garden retailers. After the all-cash deal closed on Wednesday, Tractor Supply had an...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Latest Logistics Hopeful? TikTok

TikTok appears to be part of a growing wave of companies looking to exact greater control over their logistics operations in a move underscoring e-commerce‘s continued growth. The short-form video platform looks to be hiring for positions to pad its global logistics team’s new Fulfillment by TikTok Shop service, which is billed as a “logistics solution” for sellers. The new offering was first reported by Axios. “By providing warehousing, delivery and customer service returns, our mission is to help sellers improve their operational capability and efficiency, provide buyers a satisfying shopping experience and ensure fast and sustainable growth of TikTok Shop,”...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

Pre-Thanksgiving Rail Strike Threat Back on the Table

The union representing railroad building and maintenance employees said Monday its members have rejected a tentative agreement with employers, raising the possibility yet again of a future strike. The dozen unions involved in the national collective bargaining process with the country’s major railroads are in various stages of the voting process in which members decide whether to ratify tentative contracts struck by their leadership. The negotiations had been a source of anxiety within the shipping community last month as some unions were still without tentative deals as a deadline loomed before workers and employers could have engaged in a strike...
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Allbirds Takes Flight With New Wholesale Partnership

Some of Allbirds’ top footwear styles are now available at REI Co-op. The San Francisco company announced a new wholesale partnership with the outdoor retailer last week, building on existing deals with Nordstrom, Public Lands, House of Sports and Scheels. The Tree Flyer, Trail Runner SWT, Wool Runner, Wool Piper, Wool Runner Mizzle and Wool Runner-Up Mizzle are now sold at rei.com and at 41 REI stores, including flagships in Denver, Bloomington, Minn., Seattle, Washington, D.C., and SoHo in New York City. According to Allbirds, the two brands share a focus on environmental stewardship and better business practices, and want to offer...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

From Prime Early Access to Downbeat Black Friday, Holiday Looks a Little Different This Year

Maybe the one thing retail should know as the gloves come off this holiday: searches for “save money” are up in the U.S. and have reached an all-time high worldwide. That’s what ShipStation owner Auctane and Retail Economics discovered when surveying 8,000 consumers and 800 merchants globally for their Holiday Shopping Trends Report: Winners Despite Uncertainty. Tuesday’s research augments the narrative that retailers will face an uphill battle this season when  “[c]onsumers are concerned, budgets are under pressure, and households are intending to cut back this year,” said Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics, a British economic consultant. Economic influencer JPMorgan Chase...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

‘Well-Stocked Retailers’ Behind Falling Cargo Imports

Container shipments entering U.S. marine gateways are expected to fall to their lowest level in almost two years during the fourth quarter, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates’ Global Port Tracker. Friday’s report projected that 1.96 million TEUs will enter the U.S. in December, a 6.1 percent drop from the same period in 2021. It could see the lowest import volume since February 2021, the last time the monthly total fell below 2 million TEUs. The data showed that the year-on-year decline in imports began during the summer. U.S. ports handled 2.26 TEUs in August—up 3.5 percent...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Scraps Scout Robot Delivery Tests: Report

Amazon’s cooler-sized robot named Scout has reportedly been scrapped, bringing an end to the company’s autonomous home delivery pilot.  A spokesperson for the company told Bloomberg it “learned through feedback that there were aspects of the program that weren’t meeting customers’ needs” and it’s now “reorienting” the Scout program.  Amazon did not respond to a Sourcing Journal request for further comment Friday.  Bloomberg reported the Scout division employed about 400 people, with the company telling the publication it would help place those workers in new roles. The idea of the technology is not going completely away, with Bloomberg reporting a small number of...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy