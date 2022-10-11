Read full article on original website
Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: El Clasico team news, line-ups and more today
The first Clasico of the season has arrived, with Real Madrid set to host rivals Barcelona at the Bernabeu this afternoon (Sunday 16 October) in a top-of-the-table clash.Barcelona and Real Madrid both enter this highly-anticipated fixture unbeaten in La Liga, each side on 22 points but first-placed Barca ahead of second-placed Real on goal difference. The hosts’ last league outing was a 1-0 away win over Getafe, before they required an injury-time goal from defender Antonio Rudiger to rescue a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday (11 October). Although it was an uninspiring...
Is Liverpool vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Erling Haaland will look to score in a 11th match in a row as his Manchester City side face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League today.City edged Liverpool to the title last season but Haaland’s arrival in England has heralded a much different campaign so far, with Pep Guardiola’s champions already leading Liverpool by 13 points in the table.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Liverpool host Man City in the Premier LeagueHaaland has scored a stunning 15 goals in nine Premier League games so far and was rested in midweek as City were held...
BBC
James Forrest: The winger who keeps delivering for Celtic with 100th goal
Twenty trophies, 10 league titles, five League Cups, five Scottish Cups, and now after a hat-trick in Saturday's demolition of Hibernian, 100 goals for Celtic. One hundred not out. He is one of the most decorated players in Scottish football history, never mind Celtic's. Yet somehow, James Forrest doesn't seem...
Real Madrid v Barcelona: La Liga – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join John Brewin for all the action from one of the biggest games in world football
