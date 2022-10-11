ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, SC

3 dead in 2 South Carolina homicides, including town councilman; suspect arrested

By Kevin Accettulla, Dennis Bright
 5 days ago

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are dead in two South Carolina homicides, including Atlantic Beach Councilman Jim DeWitt and a woman near Conway, according to police.

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, was arrested in the Atlantic Beach area and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to police. Horry County police say charges are pending in the shooting deaths of three family members.

Dewitt is a suspect in the death of Natasha Stevens, 52, who was found dead Sunday at a home in the Conway area, according to police.

5 found shot dead inside South Carolina home

He’s also a suspect in a double homicide in Richland County later that evening, according to officials. WLTX in Columbia reported that deputies were called to a home on Greensprings Drive, where both victims were found dead.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office says Gloria Dewitt and James Dewitt II, both of Columbia, died. Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson confirms to News13 that James , who went by Jim , was an Atlantic Beach Councilman.

Horry County land records indicate that the Dewitt Apartments in Atlantic Beach — which is where the search warrant was issued — is owned by a James B. Dewitt. His listed address on land records is near the house where Stevens was found dead.

The Stevens property was transferred from the Dewitt family in 1987, according to the records.

News13 will have updates online and on air as more information becomes available.

#Shooting#Homicides#Violent Crime
