Country Club Hills, IL

NewsWeak
5d ago

They didn't think that name or logo through.The name reminds me of toilet paper and the logo looks like a flaming orifice /cavity.

Reply(1)
5
CBS Chicago

Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

New restaurant will replace closed Gaslight Bar in Oak Lawn

Oak Lawn Mayor Terry Vorderer said he was confident that he could find a new business to replace the Gaslight Bar and Grill when it closed. Vorderer and the Oak Lawn Village Board found a new business in less than a month. At Tuesday night’s village board meeting, Vorderer welcomed...
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Alsip woman celebrates 100th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here at CBS 2, we want to wish Geneva Lockett a very happy birthday. She turned 100 on Thursday and there will be a big celebration today at the Lighthouse Church of All Nations in Alsip.Geneva grew up on a farm in Alabama with 14 siblings.She was married for 78 years to willie James Lockett who passed away in 2019.She has four sons, 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.Geneva, we hope you enjoy your special day.
ALSIP, IL
Eater

Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain

As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers

The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

The Irish Shop closing after three decades

For 30-plus years, the Irish Shop has been a destination for those looking to connect with the Emerald Isle from the landlocked western suburbs of Chicago. Known for its vast array of everything Irish, from surname key chains emblazoned with family crests to wool sweaters, the Irish Shop is an entirely unique and special part of Oak Park’s shopping landscape. That landscape is about to change, however, as the Irish Shop will be bidding the community slán, as its owners plan to retire.
OAK PARK, IL
Jake Wells

Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday

ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
CHICAGO, IL

