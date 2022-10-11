CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO