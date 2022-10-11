Read full article on original website
New CT law allows students to take mental health days
MILFORD — Students have always had the chance to take days off from school for illness. Now the same can be said for those students needing a mental health day. On July 1, 2021, the Legislature passed Public Act 21-46, allowing students to have two mental health wellness days in a school year. But while it has been in place for more than a year, the law remains one that is still not widely known.
