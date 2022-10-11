Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue hosts fire expo Thursday
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue hosted a fire expo at the University Mall on Thursday afternoon in celebration of Fire Prevention Week. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and the National Fire Protection Association celebrated the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week. The event had family-friendly attractions like live demonstrations, fire truck rides, bouncy houses and...
wvua23.com
Exchange Club honors 2022 Firefighters of the Year
Local first responders were honored Thursday as part of the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa‘s Firefighter of the Year Program. This program started in 2000, making this year’s ceremony the 22nd annual presentation. Awards are given this time of year because it’s National Fire Prevention Week and National Fire...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa farmer says recent rain may affect harvest
Tuscaloosa has finally received rain after nearly four weeks. Although we might benefit from the rain, farmers are concerned that it could delay their harvest. Joe Anders, owner of Anders Farm, said the rain is causing more harm than good. Since Tuscaloosa experienced a four-week drought, rain around this time could mush up the soil and cause significant flooding.
wvua23.com
13-year-old dies in Greene County wreck Wednesday
A 13-year-old is dead following a crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 43 in Greene County. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. near the 139-mile marker, about 1 mile north of Forkland. Alabama State Troopers said the teen was fatally injured when the sedan in which he was a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvua23.com
25 years later, Tuscaloosa investigators seek cold case information
It’s been 25 years since a man was gunned down in the parking lot of a local bar. Joseph Todd Jowers was walking a woman out to her car in 1997 when he was fatally shot in the head. Twenty-five years later, the shooter remains unknown. This is just...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 13, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Kevin Kilgore, 40, is last known to be living in the area of Hideaway Harbot Lane in Cottondale. Kilgore is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge. Robery Causey, 31, is...
wvua23.com
It’s National School Lunch Week, and local students are celebrating
It’s National School Lunch Week, which means students are learning about the importance of a healthy school lunch and how it affects their lives inside and outside the classroom. This year’s theme is Peace, Love and School Lunch. Students at Moundville Elementary School celebrated with special menus, events...
Comments / 0