PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A completely female-fronted lineup was rocking for a reason on Saturday night at Stage AE. It was the annual Women Who Rock benefit concert with Jordin Sparks as the headliner. All of the proceeds benefit Magee Women's Research Institute, the nation's first and largest institute dedicated solely to women's health."Women's health is historically understudied and underfunded, and everybody is born from a woman so all of us are impacted by women's health, so now the time is right to champion and raise a lot of money for women's health research," said Melinda Colazzi, the founder of Women Who Rock. The benefit concert began here in Pittsburgh now has expanded with benefit concerts in Los Angeles.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO