(Oblong) – It was a good night for the Oblong Volleyball Team last night. The Lady Panthers picked up a straight sets win over Lawrenceville 25-15, 25-19. Head Coach, Pam Johnson, says their “Pink Out” night was also a success, raising money for Miranda Waddell. Grace Flexter finished the night with two aces and eleven digs in the win. Layla Krick led the team with six kills. Ava Patchett added five in the winning effort. The girls will be back in action tomorrow in the Edwards County Tournament.

OBLONG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO