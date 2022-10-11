Read full article on original website
Maroons Remian Playoff Eligible
(Robinson) — The RHS Maroons remained “playoff eligible” with a win over Paris last night 40-21. Robinson jumped out to the early lead and never trialed. With the win the Maroons improve to 5-3 on the season. The Maroons will wrap up the regular season next Friday. They welcome Pontiac to Crosby Field for a 7 pm kickoff.
Lady Panthers Pick Up Win During Pink Out Night
(Oblong) – It was a good night for the Oblong Volleyball Team last night. The Lady Panthers picked up a straight sets win over Lawrenceville 25-15, 25-19. Head Coach, Pam Johnson, says their “Pink Out” night was also a success, raising money for Miranda Waddell. Grace Flexter finished the night with two aces and eleven digs in the win. Layla Krick led the team with six kills. Ava Patchett added five in the winning effort. The girls will be back in action tomorrow in the Edwards County Tournament.
