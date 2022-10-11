Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtae.com
Person arrested in Allegheny County shooting Saturday morning
Following a shooting overnight in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County Police released a statement stating that an arrest was made early Saturday morning related to the shooting. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of O'Donovan Street where police and EMS found a male with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical but stable condition.
Allegheny Township police: Man faces drug, gun charges after being detained at DUI checkpoint for expired registration
A Pittsburgh man faces drug and gun charges after Allegheny Township police said they found marijuana, cocaine and a loaded pistol when he was detained at a sobriety checkpoint for an expired registration. Larinzo Lamar Johnson, 21, of the 1300 block of Diana Street, North Side was charged with felony...
Arnold woman arrested after New Kensington police say she dropped infant on head
New Kensington police arrested an Arnold woman after, they say, she admitted to dropping an infant on his head. Police charged Kendrianna Floree Neville, 27, with endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and public drunkenness. According to a police affidavit, officers responded to the area of 11th...
Early morning shooting leads to crash on Liberty Bridge
Allegheny County Police are investigating after a shooting in Dormont early Friday Morning. Officials say it happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel Slams into Mailbox, Tree in Sandycreek Township
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a mailbox and tree in Sandycreek Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police say a...
New Florence man granted bail on police assault charges, detained on prior case
A former New Florence man accused of assaulting a police officer at his home last year was granted bond Friday, but he remains in jail on a parole detainer pending a hearing later this month. Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio granted Ray A. Shetler Jr.’s motion for nominal bond, set...
wtae.com
Driver arrested in the woods following pursuit and crash in Armstrong County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Vandergrift man was facing a long list of charges after police said a pursuit led to a crash in Bethel Township, Armstrong County. The incident happened a little before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Bethel Township. State police said a trooper observed a pickup truck...
Police escape injury when suspect attempts to flee drug bust scene
Five police officers narrowly escaped injury Wednesday afternoon when a suspect in a North Huntingdon drug bust attempted to drive away from a motel parking lot on Route 30 after an undercover officer purchased drugs from him, according to court papers. When authorities converged on Antonio Barry-Burrell, 18, of Penn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Brandishing Knife to Intimidate Father During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly brandished a knife to intimidate his father during a domestic dispute at a residence in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller Jr., of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Saturday, October 8.
Man pleads guilty for accident that injured person
A Poland man pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Friday for causing a January accident that broke a man's arm.
Police arrest 7 in effort to disrupt New Castle drug ring
Numerous people are under indictment on drug dealing charges. The FBI, US attorney and the state attorney general said the arrests of seven people have disrupted a violent drug ring.
Pennsylvania woman arrested for allegedly dropping newborn on her head
KITTANNING, Pa. (WTRF) — A newborn girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh Tuesday after allegedly being dropped on her head by a Kittanning, Pennsylvania woman. Sara Lugo, whom investigators say was responsible for hurting the baby, fled the scene and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Officers later located her in her […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Oil City Police Officers Help Erie S.W.A.T. and U.S. Marshals Apprehend Wanted Man
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police Officers joined members of Erie S.W.A.T. and the U.S. Marshals to apprehend a man wanted on robbery charges. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, on October 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Woman now charged with homicide after Washington Co. shooting
A woman charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Washington County is now charged with homicide. Morissa Spencer was already charged with tampering with evidence for Monday’s shooting death of Jason Irwin.
explore venango
Local Man Charged for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have emerged of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed the...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Providing, Using Meth With 16-Year-Old Co-Worker at Burger King
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly supplying and using meth with a 16-year-old co-worker at Burger King. According to a release issued on October 12 by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, known witnesses contacted police on September 29 and advised that their 16-year-old juvenile had received methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from a co-worker at the Burger King located on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County.
Woman arrested on 2015 warrant has drug charges added
Princess Brown, 49, of Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs and a third-degree felony charge of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.
Youngstown man facing drug, firearm charges
A Youngstown man was taken into custody Tuesday night in Austintown after police noticed a firearm and drugs on him, according to a police report.
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
Warrants issued for Tarentum brothers for their role in 'gun battle' in Sheldon Park public housing in Harrison
Two brothers from Tarentum have been charged with attempted homicide, as they are accused of shooting at people in a Sheldon Park apartment early Thursday in Harrison. Troy Vickers, 30, and Brian Vickers, 19, are each also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and firearms violations in what Allegheny County Police described as a “gun battle” at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
Comments / 0