Following a shooting overnight in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County Police released a statement stating that an arrest was made early Saturday morning related to the shooting. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of O'Donovan Street where police and EMS found a male with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO