New Galilee, PA

Person arrested in Allegheny County shooting Saturday morning

Following a shooting overnight in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County Police released a statement stating that an arrest was made early Saturday morning related to the shooting. The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of O'Donovan Street where police and EMS found a male with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical but stable condition.
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Brandishing Knife to Intimidate Father During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly brandished a knife to intimidate his father during a domestic dispute at a residence in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller Jr., of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Saturday, October 8.
explore venango

Oil City Police Officers Help Erie S.W.A.T. and U.S. Marshals Apprehend Wanted Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police Officers joined members of Erie S.W.A.T. and the U.S. Marshals to apprehend a man wanted on robbery charges. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, on October 12, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Providing, Using Meth With 16-Year-Old Co-Worker at Burger King

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly supplying and using meth with a 16-year-old co-worker at Burger King. According to a release issued on October 12 by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, known witnesses contacted police on September 29 and advised that their 16-year-old juvenile had received methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from a co-worker at the Burger King located on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County.
Tribune-Review

Warrants issued for Tarentum brothers for their role in 'gun battle' in Sheldon Park public housing in Harrison

Two brothers from Tarentum have been charged with attempted homicide, as they are accused of shooting at people in a Sheldon Park apartment early Thursday in Harrison. Troy Vickers, 30, and Brian Vickers, 19, are each also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and firearms violations in what Allegheny County Police described as a “gun battle” at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
