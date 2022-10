(Robinson) — The RHS Maroons remained “playoff eligible” with a win over Paris last night 40-21. Robinson jumped out to the early lead and never trialed. With the win the Maroons improve to 5-3 on the season. The Maroons will wrap up the regular season next Friday. They welcome Pontiac to Crosby Field for a 7 pm kickoff.

ROBINSON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO