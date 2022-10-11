Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Jan. 6 hearing resumes; Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million; Avalanche raise banner | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The House Jan. 6 committee plans to unveil “surprising” details at its next public hearing about the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The session Thursday afternoon is likely to be the last public hearing before midterm elections next month.
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 4:20 p.m. EDT
Trump's subpoena and what's next for the Jan. 6 panel. WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary step, the House Jan. 6 committee has voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump – a final effort to get the full story of the Capitol insurrection as the panel wraps up its work by the end of the year. Trump has been relentlessly hostile to the investigation, calling it a “charade and a witch hunt” in a letter to the committee on Friday. But he has not said whether he will comply with the demand for his appearance. Even if he does, there's no guarantee the committee would get anything different from the broadsides Trump sends out periodically.
She fought the Taliban alongside US troops, but her future in the US remains in limbo
When the four Muradian sisters and their younger brother landed in Phoenix in January after spending the frigid winter in Wisconsin, they immediately felt comforted by the Arizona sun and the desert landscape. By the time they arrived in Arizona, they already had spent four months living at a military base in the United States after...
Kearney Hub
Owners won't vote on Commanders' Snyder
There is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s owners meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the discussions are private. Snyder’s...
Comments / 0