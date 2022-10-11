Summer Literacy Policy to Support Third and Fourth Graders Reading Behind Grade Level Adopted in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education said on October 12, 2022, that the state is increasing help for third and fourth grade pupils who are falling behind in their reading. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) recently adopted the Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) new summer literacy policy. Third and fourth grade kids who perform below grade level on an end-of-year reading screener will receive 30 hours of intensive literacy training over the summer from a teacher versed in the science of reading.

