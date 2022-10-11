Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
Register Citizen
Officer assaulted while responding to roommate fight, Willimantic police say
WILLIMANTIC — Police say an officer was injured in a fight Thursday afternoon after responding to a report of an altercation between roommates. The officer was hospitalized for minor injuries at Windham Community Memorial Hospital, according to police. They plan to seek a warrant for the assailant’s arrest.
Register Citizen
Man who shot at fleeing robbers with bystanders present arrested, Hamden police say
HAMDEN — Police say they have arrested a local man who shot at two people who attempted to rob him during an apparent July drug deal. Anthony Coppage, 28, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment Wednesday for allegedly firing at the suspects as they ran from him, according to Hamden police. Coppage was held on $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Meriden on Oct. 26.
Register Citizen
Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago
BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
Register Citizen
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound Thursday night, Hartford police say
HARTFORD — Police say a man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting Thursday night. Hartford police said officers responded to Hartford Hospital around 8:19 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said.
Register Citizen
What we know about Bristol brothers in fatal police shooting in CT
BRISTOL — The 911 call came at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday. When Bristol police arrived, they "immediately" came under fire from Nicholas Brutcher, who shot and killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, during the shootout, state police said. A third officer, Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded and has since been released from the hospital.
Register Citizen
Man in critical condition after Park Street shooting, Hartford police say
HARTFORD — Police say a man is in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Hartford officers responded to an area hospital around 1:09 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment, according to police. Police identified the victim as a man in his 30s. He is in critical condition, police said.
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Register Citizen
NY man seriously hurt in Plainfield crash near Amazon facility, police say
PLAINFIELD — A New York man was seriously injured in a crash on Lathrop Road Wednesday night, police said. Officers, along with Plainfield firefighters and local EMTs, were dispatched to the crash around 9:35 p.m., Plainfield police said. A 25-year-old man from Bronx, N.Y., had lost control while driving...
Register Citizen
Man pleads guilty in Bridgeport to escaping from custody, feds say
BRDIGEPORT — A man admitted in federal court Friday to escaping from state custody, according to federal officials. Charles Harrison, 34, allegedly failed to return to his halfway house after leaving for the day in September 2021. Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford, according to officials. He faces up to five years in prison.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport veterinarian charged with cruelty gets probation, surrenders license
BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has been granted a pretrial probation program. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid granted accelerated rehabilitation Friday to 77-year-old Dr. Amr Wasfi, the operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital,...
Register Citizen
Norwalk had fewer violent, property crimes in 2021, data shows
NORWALK — Coming out of the pandemic lockdowns, there was concern that crime rates would rebound. But that hasn't been the case in Norwalk, where state data shows overall crime, particularly incidents involving violence and personal property, declined in 2021. "Obviously, during the pandemic, our call volume and everything...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport swears in 11 new police detectives
BRIDGEPORT — Police work in Connecticut's largest city is a challenge, but Mayor Joe Ganim is confident the detectives sworn in to their new roles Thursday are up to it. “The job of urban policing is a challenge every day, but our officers do an outstanding job,” said Mayor Joseph Ganim during a promotion ceremony in his conference room.
Register Citizen
Slain Bristol police sergeant was 'big ball of joy,' brother says
BRISTOL — Six years ago, police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, one of two officers fatally shot Wednesday night, paid tribute to another local cop who was killed while responding to a domestic dispute. The ceremony outside the department on Main Street honored three Bristol officers, James McNamee, James Burns and...
Register Citizen
Man sentenced to decade in prison for alleged drug trafficking, feds say
NEW HAVEN — A man involved in local cocaine trafficking activity was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday, according to federal officials. Neftali Fernandez, 42, a Dominican national last living in the Bronx, N.Y., allegedly worked with Gabriel Romero Escalera-Romero to supply cocaine to New Haven drug trafficker Duane Filyaw and others. He will face immigration proceedings when released from prison, according to federal officials. The 120-month sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport.
Register Citizen
New Haven school bus carrying students pulled over for 'driving erratically,' officials say
NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after a bus carrying school children was pulled over after the driver was seen "driving erratically" on Thursday, officials said. Around 20 students were onboard the bus and heading home from Ross Woodward School, a pre-K through eighth-grade magnet school in the Quinnipiac Meadows section of New Haven, school officials said in a message Thursday.
Register Citizen
Fairfield approves measures to make Villa Avenue safer
FAIRFIELD — The Police Commission approved additional traffic control measures for Villa Avenue Wednesday night after months of residents pushing to make the road safer. Town Engineer Bill Hurley said the town will add pavement markings as well as update the ones there. Part of that would include adding fog lines, also known as edge lines, to make the shoulder bigger. He said Villa Avenue varies in width between 32 and 34 feet wide, and the markings would effectively narrow the road and slow the speed of traffic by up to two miles per hour.
Register Citizen
Former Yale employee gets 9 years in prison for stealing $40 million worth of electronics
NEW HAVEN — A former Yale School of Medicine employee was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for using her position to fraudulently obtain $40 million worth of computers and other electronics, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Jamie Petrone, 43, who now lives...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police chief finalists trade barbs at council meeting
BRIDGEPORT — Mayor Joe Ganim will pick the next permanent police chief, but the City Council will vote on his or her contract. So Thursday night the three finalists for top cop — Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell and retired Captain Roderick Porter — spent three hours trying to convince Bridgeport's legislative body they were the best individual to lead the force.
