Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Man who shot at fleeing robbers with bystanders present arrested, Hamden police say

HAMDEN — Police say they have arrested a local man who shot at two people who attempted to rob him during an apparent July drug deal. Anthony Coppage, 28, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment Wednesday for allegedly firing at the suspects as they ran from him, according to Hamden police. Coppage was held on $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Meriden on Oct. 26.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago

BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Man hospitalized with gunshot wound Thursday night, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Police say a man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting Thursday night. Hartford police said officers responded to Hartford Hospital around 8:19 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

What we know about Bristol brothers in fatal police shooting in CT

BRISTOL — The 911 call came at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday. When Bristol police arrived, they "immediately" came under fire from Nicholas Brutcher, who shot and killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, during the shootout, state police said. A third officer, Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded and has since been released from the hospital.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Man in critical condition after Park Street shooting, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Police say a man is in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Hartford officers responded to an area hospital around 1:09 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment, according to police. Police identified the victim as a man in his 30s. He is in critical condition, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Man pleads guilty in Bridgeport to escaping from custody, feds say

BRDIGEPORT — A man admitted in federal court Friday to escaping from state custody, according to federal officials. Charles Harrison, 34, allegedly failed to return to his halfway house after leaving for the day in September 2021. Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford, according to officials. He faces up to five years in prison.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport veterinarian charged with cruelty gets probation, surrenders license

BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has been granted a pretrial probation program. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid granted accelerated rehabilitation Friday to 77-year-old Dr. Amr Wasfi, the operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk had fewer violent, property crimes in 2021, data shows

NORWALK — Coming out of the pandemic lockdowns, there was concern that crime rates would rebound. But that hasn't been the case in Norwalk, where state data shows overall crime, particularly incidents involving violence and personal property, declined in 2021. "Obviously, during the pandemic, our call volume and everything...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport swears in 11 new police detectives

BRIDGEPORT — Police work in Connecticut's largest city is a challenge, but Mayor Joe Ganim is confident the detectives sworn in to their new roles Thursday are up to it. “The job of urban policing is a challenge every day, but our officers do an outstanding job,” said Mayor Joseph Ganim during a promotion ceremony in his conference room.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Slain Bristol police sergeant was 'big ball of joy,' brother says

BRISTOL — Six years ago, police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, one of two officers fatally shot Wednesday night, paid tribute to another local cop who was killed while responding to a domestic dispute. The ceremony outside the department on Main Street honored three Bristol officers, James McNamee, James Burns and...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Man sentenced to decade in prison for alleged drug trafficking, feds say

NEW HAVEN — A man involved in local cocaine trafficking activity was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday, according to federal officials. Neftali Fernandez, 42, a Dominican national last living in the Bronx, N.Y., allegedly worked with Gabriel Romero Escalera-Romero to supply cocaine to New Haven drug trafficker Duane Filyaw and others. He will face immigration proceedings when released from prison, according to federal officials. The 120-month sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven school bus carrying students pulled over for 'driving erratically,' officials say

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after a bus carrying school children was pulled over after the driver was seen "driving erratically" on Thursday, officials said. Around 20 students were onboard the bus and heading home from Ross Woodward School, a pre-K through eighth-grade magnet school in the Quinnipiac Meadows section of New Haven, school officials said in a message Thursday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield approves measures to make Villa Avenue safer

FAIRFIELD — The Police Commission approved additional traffic control measures for Villa Avenue Wednesday night after months of residents pushing to make the road safer. Town Engineer Bill Hurley said the town will add pavement markings as well as update the ones there. Part of that would include adding fog lines, also known as edge lines, to make the shoulder bigger. He said Villa Avenue varies in width between 32 and 34 feet wide, and the markings would effectively narrow the road and slow the speed of traffic by up to two miles per hour.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police chief finalists trade barbs at council meeting

BRIDGEPORT — Mayor Joe Ganim will pick the next permanent police chief, but the City Council will vote on his or her contract. So Thursday night the three finalists for top cop — Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell and retired Captain Roderick Porter — spent three hours trying to convince Bridgeport's legislative body they were the best individual to lead the force.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

