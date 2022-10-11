ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

President Joe Biden pushes for governors to decriminalize marijuana

By Larry Spruill, WSB-TV
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — A lot of people charged with possession of marijuana are getting presidential pardons. That is for those who face federal charges, but President Biden wants states to do the same for those facing state charges.

Recently, President Joe Biden announced that he will pardon thousands for simple possession of marijuana under federal law. The news quickly spread across the country, especially in Georgia.

This is something community activist Scotty Smart said he’s been fighting for.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction. I think we have to pay attention to all of the details in regards to all of the fine print,” Smart said.

The White House said right now, no one is currently in federal prison just for simple possession of the drug, but this pardon could help thousands, especially those fighting obstacles to renting or finding a job.

President Biden said the biggest impact is pushing governors to issue similar pardons.

“Him pushing for governors to decriminalize and legalize marijuana on a state level, I think that’s the hugest impact,” Smart said.

Attorney Gerald Griggs said in order for that to happen here, it will take both the governor and the state legislature.

“There’s a strong push for that to happen. Many people are calling for that. Ultimately, pardoning people who are caught and convicted of small amounts of marijuana has already started to recede by jurisdictions. Some prosecutors say they’re not going to prosecute it,” according to Griggs.

The spokesperson for the Governor’s Office said, “The Georgia constitution actually does not empower any sitting or future governor to make any pardons of any kind. That power is solely vested in the Board of Pardons and Paroles.”

Meanwhile, Stacey Abrams said, “As a legislator, I supported legalizing medical marijuana. As governor, I will decriminalize marijuana possession in the state of Georgia and support prioritizing the expungement of marijuana possession records.”

