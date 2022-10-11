Viral video shows several Plano teens attacking Hooters manager

Plano police are looking for several teens involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters.

The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway.

According to Plano police, the young boys, between 10 and 13 years old, were trying to sell chocolate bars to customers inside the restaurant when employees asked them to leave.

That's when the teens got angry and the fight started. Others, standing outside, joined the boys to attack the manager.

The manager was knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched. Police believe his arm was broken.

The video shows a Hooters server, caught in the middle of the fight, struggling to get out of the way. Another customer who was also being hit had to crawl to safety.

One of the attackers throws a standing ashtray through the window. Flying glass cut some people who were near the door.

Detectives are looking at several videos of the attack, to try and identify the teens.

