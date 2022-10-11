The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima: Seven in Heaven - Week 5 AFC Postseason Projections

Ken and Lima go Seven in Heaven where they project the AFC playoff picture. Ken and Lima on who will finish at the top of the AFC postseason and if the Browns will make the playoffs.

Ken: 1 BUF, 2 KC, 3 BAL, 4 TEN, 5 MIA, 6 CIN, 7 LAC

Lima: 1 KC, 2 BUF, 3 BAL, 4 TEN, 5 LAC, 6 CIN, 7 CLE

