Electronics

The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on wireless chargers

By Brandt Ranj
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
Brandt Ranj / Popular Science.

If you’re the type of person who wants to keep their desk or bedside table neat and organized, it’s time to ditch your cables in favor of wireless chargers. The problem is that replacing all of them at once can be expensive — enter Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. For a limited time you’ll be able to completely convert your home and office setup from wired to wireless charging without breaking the bank. Just remember you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of these deals, so sign up for a 30-day free tried if you haven’t already.

Belkin SoundForm Elite , $71.09 (Was $199.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAPOe_0iUIt4ZR00

Belkin’s SoundForm Elite is one of the best two-in-one deals we’ve seen across any category for Amazon’s Early Access Sale. The wireless smart speaker can be connected to the Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, and it has a wireless charging pad built right into it. You can set your smartphone to charge while you’re listening to some tunes while selecting your playlist and adjusting the volume totally hands free. It even comes in a couple of colors, so you can get a speaker that matches the rest of your decor.

Samsung Qi Certified Wireless Charger , $52.07 (Was $89.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bgxR_0iUIt4ZR00

Samsung’s Qi Certified Wireless Charger is as simple as they come, but that’s actually a good thing. The stand will tilt your phone upward, so you can easily glance down at notifications, and grab it if it’s something urgent. Most basic wireless chargers require you to get a power adapter separately, but Samsung includes on in the box. If your wireless charging needs aren’t too great, pick up a couple of these and you’ll be set.

OtterBox Wireless Charger Vent Mount , $37.46 (Was $49.95)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DATk8_0iUIt4ZR00

OttorBox’s Wireless Charger is an extremely practical tech accessory that may actually make driving a little safer. You car mount allows you to attach smartphone to the grates of its heating and cooling system, keeping it at eye level, so you don’t have to look down to check directions, while steadily charging your device. The accessory comes with a car charger and cable, which means you can use it right out of the box.

More Amazon Prime Early Access deals:

