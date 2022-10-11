People who receive Social Security benefits will only need to wait four more days for delivery of monthly payments worth up to $1,657. This month's round of Social Security payments will begin on Oct. 12, with these checks directed at people who have their birthdays between the first and 10th of a month due to payments to Social Security recipients being given depending on birth dates, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.

