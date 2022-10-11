ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023

Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
Social Security payment: Direct checks worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in just four days

People who receive Social Security benefits will only need to wait four more days for delivery of monthly payments worth up to $1,657. This month's round of Social Security payments will begin on Oct. 12, with these checks directed at people who have their birthdays between the first and 10th of a month due to payments to Social Security recipients being given depending on birth dates, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
Social Security update: Second check in double monthly payment worth $1,682 to be sent today

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive the second half of their payments this month, totaling the money given to them for September to $1,682. Eligible recipients can expect to receive their payments of $841 on Friday. Additionally, eligible couples will be given a second payment of $1,261, while essential persons, meaning people who live with a person receiving SSI and provide necessary care, will receive a second payment of $421, according to the Social Security Administration.
