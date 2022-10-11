ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
electrek.co

Toyota exec equates 300K hybrids sold to 90K electric vehicles while heatedly defending company’s EV plans

Toyota can’t seem to grasp why it’s being criticized for its lack of progress in fully electric vehicles. The Japanese automaker is making headlines Wednesday after an executive went off on a tangent defending Toyota’s carbon reduction efforts and future EV plans – the frustration comes as Toyota has come under fire for not going all in on electric vehicles.
makeuseof.com

What Is an Aluminum-Air Battery?

As the EV market continues to gain momentum, some car buyers still have concerns about range and lithium-ion battery safety. To address these valid concerns, a lot of money and time is being spent developing new battery technologies. In recent years, companies have been investing in an old but improved...
insideevs.com

Hyundai's EV Hotel, Rivian, Amazon Vans, Honda OH: EV News Oct 14, 2022

This week, we have more news about Rivian production and the recall, Amazon's electric vans, Honda's upcoming EV factory in Ohio, and Hyundai's "hotel": Our Top EV News for the week of Oct 14, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and...
torquenews.com

Best SUV and Truck Tires of 2022 for All Season and Snow Driving Conditions

Discover right now the SUV and truck tires Consumer Reports analysts say are stand outs for performance, safety, and treadwear reliability to get you ready for this winter. Shopping for new tires for your vehicle can be confusing. Yes, you may own an SUV. But, is it a compact SUV, a mid-size SUV, or a large SUV? Which matters quite a bit. In general, the smaller SUVs can use traditional car tires that offer a lower cost in tire replacement. However, larger SUVs and trucks need tires designed for more rigorous wear and tear.
The Independent

Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests

Transport for London is preparing to apply for an injunction against Just Stop Oil activists after a fortnight of protests in the capital.Members of the campaign group sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning.The activists, who have been calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, are staging protests every day in October.Cabinet Ministers Suella Braverman and Nadhim Zahawi met the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and leaders of the Metropolitan Police and TfL to discuss the disruption.Stunts have included...
kalkinemedia.com

EVs account for only 3.39% of new vehicle sales in Australia: Report

A recent report by the Electric Vehicle Council states only 3.9% of total vehicle sales comprised of EVs. Australia is lagging compared to other countries in terms of uptake of Electric Vehicles. Carmakers and automobile companies are still not prioritising sending their EVs to Australia. Electric vehicle sales in Australia...
motor1.com

9 Best Used Car Warranty Company: Coverage Breakdown (2022)

Get Started for $99 + Get $400 OFF with code 'Get400'. A used car warranty is a contract that pays for auto repairs if specified parts break or fail. Buying from the most dependable used car warranty companies can help you get the best value out of a plan and avoid scams.
MotorBiscuit

Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Noisy?

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great small hybrid SUV for the money. Is the RAV4 Hybrid noisy? The post Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Noisy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
makeuseof.com

The Top 7 Electric Motorcycles Worth Buying

With the rapid development of the EV industry, a new breed of electric motorcycle has emerged. However, many riders may think EV motorcycles are weak compared to conventional motorcycles because they lack the familiar growl when cracking the throttle wide open. In reality, their torque, power, performance, and range are...
The Independent

Revealed: Energy theft reports soar amid rising gas and electricity bills

Reports of energy theft have soared as Britons face rising bills for electricity and gas, figures show.With the cost of living crisis mounting, the number of reports made to the Crimestoppers charity has almost trebled since 2017-18 – with a rise of more than 20 per cent in just six months.The chair of an influential select committee of MPs warned the increase shows the “desperation” of households hit by rocketing electricity and gas prices.Electricity theft, which pushes up bills for customers, carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, while gas theft is also illegal. Crimestoppers figures show 8,289 reports...
Carscoops

Engine Parts Suppliers Facing Uncertain Future With Switchover To EVs

European auto parts suppliers, particularly those manufacturing parts for internal combustion engines, are facing an existential crisis as the continent gears up to switch over to EVs. Since battery-powered cars are yet to meet their full sales potential, suppliers are in a situation where they need to invest heavily in new equipment to cater to EV manufacturing while at the same time seeing their current income decline due to slowing conventional vehicle sales.
