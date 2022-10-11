ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

makeuseof.com

The Best Smart Galaxy Projectors

The beauty and the mystery of space has captivated humankind for centuries; with the splendor of the stars being both breathtaking and humbling for all of us who stand and gaze up at them. Unfortunately, light pollution these days makes it difficult to stargaze unless you're prepared to travel to...
makeuseof.com

You Can Now Install TUXEDO OS on a Regular Computer: Here’s How

There's a growing trend for Linux-focused PC vendors to develop their own distro to showcase the best points of their shiny new hardware. Until recently, TUXEDO OS was available only as a pre-installed option on machines from TUXEDO Computers, now anyone can download and install it on their computer. What...
makeuseof.com

How to Fix a Sticky Laptop Key

Many of us use our computers daily, sometimes all day long. So, it's natural for dust, dirt, and grime to get into the small spaces of our devices, including the keyboard. Lodged debris can often lead to a sticky laptop key, making typing much more challenging. So, how can you fix a sticky laptop key safely?
makeuseof.com

How to Encrypt Your Files or Folders on Your Windows PC

You can never be secure enough in the uncertain and constantly changing world of cybersecurity. Things go awry just when you think you’ve got to handle nothing. Even tech companies are not immune to everything; be it the wrath of an activist employee going through the whistleblower phase or even a regular third-party data breach, protecting your data from all sides is, therefore, super essential.
makeuseof.com

How to Back Up and Restore Your Pinned Taskbar Items on Windows

If you have Windows apps that you use frequently, it’s only natural to pin them to the Taskbar so you can easily access them. But if you’re switching computers or your Taskbar items are suddenly missing, you can restore them again with a backup. As such, here's how...
makeuseof.com

How to Use Log2Ram on Linux to Save Wear and Tear on Your Disks

Almost everything your Linux machine does is written to disk as part of a log file. Even when you're away from the keyboard or sleeping, dozens of logs are constantly updated, ready for you to search through and diagnose problems or optimize processes. This constant writing can have an impact...
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up and Use File History on Windows 11

Creating routine backups of your data is common advice you hear on the internet. But, let's face it, very few of us care about creating multiple copies of work/important data. We rely very much on that one single copy of the file stored on the disk. However, problems arise when you encounter a system crash, corruption, or disk failure.
makeuseof.com

How to Build a Food Delivery Chatbot Using Google Dialogflow

Are you a business owner looking to automate or provide services without spending tons of money? Maybe you are looking for a chatbot. From customer support on websites to having conversations with Google Assistant, chatbots have come a long way. While you can build a chatbot from scratch, it takes...
makeuseof.com

How to Switch Between LightDM and GDM on Ubuntu

The display manager is the graphical interface you use to enter your credentials when logging in to your system. Knowing how to change the display manager is helpful when you want to customize your desktop, as the login screen is a prime aspect of a Linux desktop. Although GDM, the...
makeuseof.com

How to Clear the Clipboard History in Windows 11

Once you enable the clipboard history feature on Windows, anything you copy appears in your clipboard. Windows may also sync your clipboard items across devices if you’ve enabled the sync feature. Fortunately, you can clear your clipboard history at any time. In fact, there are several ways to do...
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the Discord Game Detection Feature Not Working on Windows

Are you unable to keep your server members informed of which game you are playing, because Discord's game detection feature isn't working on your Windows PC?. Most of the time, this happens when users mistakenly disable the feature in Discord settings. There are times, however, when the problem is either game-specific, caused by restrictions imposed by other games running simultaneously, or simply because the Discord app isn't up-to-date.
makeuseof.com

Learn How to Automatically Create Pivot Tables in Excel With VBA

Pivot tables in Excel are pivotal in making data easier to understand and comprehend. A pivot table can condense and crunch data into meaningful structures. MS Excel users have widely adopted them within the data industry. Did you know you can automate your pivot tables in Excel and create them...
makeuseof.com

8 Ways to Fix Ghost Touch Problems With Android

Ghost touch is a frustrating screen issue you can encounter with Android displays. It's when your screen reacts to touches that aren't happening and starts moving or tapping buttons on its own. This ghost touch issue can be more annoying than a physically damaged screen. To help, we've compiled a...
makeuseof.com

The Basics of the Google Sheets ADDRESS Function

Most people use cell references when writing formulas on Google Sheets. For example, suppose you're adding cells A1 and A2—you'll likely use the formula A1+A2 to find the solution. But what if you don't know the cell references you need to work with? This is where the ADDRESS function comes in.
makeuseof.com

Adobe Audition vs. Premiere Pro: Which Is Better for Editing Audio?

Many creators acknowledge Audition as Adobe's go-to app when editing audio. And you can do a lot on the platform, regardless of whether you're putting together short projects or hour-long podcast episodes. On the flip side, you probably know of Premiere Pro as being the main Adobe Creative Cloud tool...
makeuseof.com

Everything You Need to Know About How to Buy Dogecoin on Coinbase

Dogecoin is one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies in the world. Though this coin originated as a joke inspired by an internet meme, it has since gained significant prominence in the market and is now something of a hot commodity. So, how can you buy Dogecoin on Coinbase, a widely...
makeuseof.com

How to Fix a Freezing File Copy Progress Bar in Windows 10 & 11

Many users need to copy files between drives in Windows 11/10. However, snags can arise in Explorer’s file copying. Users have posted on Windows forums about file copying freezing when they try to copy or move larger files to or from external storage devices. When that issue arises, Explorer’s copying progress bar simply freezes (typically about halfway through) at zero bytes and never finishes.
makeuseof.com

The 7 Most Common Hardware Problems on Android Phones and How to Fix Them

The average smartphone user cares more about reliability and not having to deal with problems than getting new features. Unfortunately, smartphones aren't perfect—certainly not Android phones—and can develop issues after a while, if not from day one. While some brands have better quality assurance than others, all of...
