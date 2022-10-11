Read full article on original website
Related
Update: Collision with deer leads to car fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle was engulfed in a fire Thursday after hitting a deer on the Kansas Turnpike. The car was carrying several people, but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries. The vehicle was extinguished quickly by firefighters when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. The fire slowed […]
Road closed in Douglas Co. after deadly crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office closed the 500 block of east 1100 Road after a deadly crash. According to the DCSO, one person is dead after a crash between a pickup truck and a combine around 4 p.m. Saturday. Another person was transported to an area hospital with inquires not believed […]
Man’s arm pinned under vehicle after Kansas crash
WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri man had to be extracted from a flipped vehicle after a crash in Wyandotte County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound on I-70 just after 6 a.m. when he went off the road, hit a ditch, and flipped the car. The 34-year-old had his arm […]
1 killed in Douglas County fatal crash Saturday
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a deadly crash in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lawrencekstimes.com
One killed, one injured in crash south of Lawrence
One person was killed and one was taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash south of Lawrence Saturday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The crash, in the 500 block of East 1100 Road, involved a pickup truck and a combine, according to a tweet from the department. Other details were unclear.
Car crash temporarily shuts down Gage intersection in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash involving two vehicles temporarily shut down a busy Topeka intersection on Thursday. The crash occurred at 8:12 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the intersection of Southwest Gage Boulevard and Southwest Huntoon Street, according to Topeka Police Department Lieutenant Ron Ekis. One vehicle was traveling south on Gage while a […]
2 injured after Buchanan County rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
WIBW
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car going the wrong way caused a crash on I-70 in western Shawnee Co. late Tuesday morning. The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Auburn Rd. Officials on-scene tell 13 NEWS that an elderly gentleman was driving the...
Nemaha Co. man taken to hospital after hit by flying wheel
NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nemaha man was taken to a hospital after his car was hit by a wheel that came off the axle of a trailer. The 43-year-old Seneca man was driving west on Highway 36 in a 2013 Toyota Corolla when his vehicle was hit by a loose wheel that had broken […]
One dead, three injured in fiery head-on crash in Lawrence
One person is dead and three are injured in a fiery crash in Douglas County late Wednesday night.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to host ribbon cutting for newest complete segment of Lawrence Loop
The City of Lawrence is set to host a ribbon cutting for the newest complete segment of the Lawrence Loop next weekend. The new segment runs from Peterson Road Park to Michigan Street. The ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at the park, 2250 Peterson Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
WIBW
Celebration of Life held for 8-year-old Turnpike accident victim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family said goodbye to one of the three little girls killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, October 8. A Celebration of Life Brooklyn Peery, 8, of Topeka was held Friday at Dove Cremations and Funerals’ Southwest Chapel. According to...
3 injured in head-on crash after driver goes wrong way on I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver heading the wrong way down Interstate 70 crashed into another vehicle on Tuesday, injuring himself and two other people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:25 a.m. on Oct. 11 on I-70 just east of Auburn Road in Shawnee County. A Ford ZX2 was driving […]
WIBW
KDOT to begin survey of K-4 culvert in Wabaunsee Co.
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a months-long survey of a culvert on K-4 in Wabaunsee Co. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Monday, Oct. 17, it will begin a culvert replacement survey over South Bridge Mission Creek on Kansas 4 Highway in Wabaunsee Co. It said the culvert is about 5 miles northeast of the K-4/K-99 junction in Eskridge.
WIBW
Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody and facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night in East Topeka. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, October 12, just after 11:00 p.m., a Sheriff K9 unit pulled over a green 2003 Ford 150 pickup truck in the 2200 block of SE Market Street after the vehicle was reported stolen from Lawrence. During the course of the stop, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Kansas man linked to flow of meth in Falls City
FALLS CITY - The district court in Richardson County unsealed an arrest affidavit Tuesday that describes a sheriff’s office investigation that starts with a U.S. probation search in 2020 and tracks the distribution of 1.45 pounds of methamphetamine. The affidavit contains law enforcement’s side of the story that led...
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
UPDATE: Man dead after south Topeka police shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five Topeka Police Department officers are on administrative leave following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, one man is dead following a police officer involved shooting early Thursday morning in south Topeka. The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m., Thursday morning officers responded to a home in the 4800 […]
Comments / 0