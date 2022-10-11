When buying a new car, you can typically expect to pay a host of fees to the dealership. Some of these fees are reasonable while others appear to be somewhat questionable. One fee that's starting to receive a lot of attention is the car destination fee. The car destination fee isn't included in a cars sticker price and many first time buyers are surprised by both the amount and the fact that they are obligated to pay it.

