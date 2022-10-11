Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The Best Smart Galaxy Projectors
The beauty and the mystery of space has captivated humankind for centuries; with the splendor of the stars being both breathtaking and humbling for all of us who stand and gaze up at them. Unfortunately, light pollution these days makes it difficult to stargaze unless you're prepared to travel to...
makeuseof.com
You Can Now Install TUXEDO OS on a Regular Computer: Here’s How
There's a growing trend for Linux-focused PC vendors to develop their own distro to showcase the best points of their shiny new hardware. Until recently, TUXEDO OS was available only as a pre-installed option on machines from TUXEDO Computers, now anyone can download and install it on their computer. What...
The Most Motivating Color To Add To Your Home Office
Color can have a powerful impact on how we feel, and it stands to reason that a home office's color could help you to feel more motivated to get things done.
makeuseof.com
What Is Depop? Everything You Need to Know About the Resale App
You may have heard about Depop on TikTok or other social media platforms, but what is it? Since 2011, Depop has been one of the most popular resale apps, especially for fashion and young people. With millions of users and a unique angle to resale, Depop can be a great...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
When Is the Right Time to Upgrade From PS4 to PS5? 6 Questions to Ask Yourself
If you're a video game fan, the allure of a shiny new console is hard to resist. If you own a PS4, you've likely had many years of happy gaming—the first iteration of the console released way back in 2013—and you might be thinking about upgrading to the PS5.
makeuseof.com
10 Android Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Device Running Smoothly
People often seem to forget that smartphones are essentially small computers, and hence, require maintenance the same way your laptop or desktop PC does to ensure longevity. If neglected, your Android phone can start developing problems long before the right time to upgrade it. In this guide, let's go over 10 simple ways you can maintain your phone.
makeuseof.com
Is Your Android Phone Showing the Wrong Time? Here's How to Fix It
The automatic time and date setting is a convenient feature on Android. You don’t have to worry about adjusting the time even when you get a brand-new phone. However, you may sometimes notice your phone's clock being off by a few minutes or up to a full hour in extreme cases.
makeuseof.com
The Best Music Apps for Android, Based on Your Needs
Music lovers like to carry their sounds with them on their Android devices as they travel, exercise, and engage in other activities. There are lots of music apps for Android that you can use to play such music, but the right app depends on what your priorities are. Here are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Between LightDM and GDM on Ubuntu
The display manager is the graphical interface you use to enter your credentials when logging in to your system. Knowing how to change the display manager is helpful when you want to customize your desktop, as the login screen is a prime aspect of a Linux desktop. Although GDM, the...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Discord Game Detection Feature Not Working on Windows
Are you unable to keep your server members informed of which game you are playing, because Discord's game detection feature isn't working on your Windows PC?. Most of the time, this happens when users mistakenly disable the feature in Discord settings. There are times, however, when the problem is either game-specific, caused by restrictions imposed by other games running simultaneously, or simply because the Discord app isn't up-to-date.
makeuseof.com
Create an Homage to Excitebike Using Python
Excitebike is a side-scroller game where you navigate a motorbike over jumps, maneuver around obstacles, and speed toward the finish line. Nintendo first launched this BMX racing game for the NES. From there, the company modernized Excitebike and released it on the N64 and, eventually, the Wii. Not many NES...
makeuseof.com
Windows 11 22H2 Brings New Changes to the Group Policy Editor
Windows 11 feature update 22H2 was released on the 20th of September, 2022. As with any significant Windows version updates, it introduced changes to the Local Group Policy Editor, enabling everybody from admins, power users, or anyone interested to customize the "Windows Experience." Let's look at some interesting new policies...
makeuseof.com
What Is Safe Mode on the PS5? How to Use It
Having technical issues with your PS5 can be a stressful experience, but there are some things you can try before rushing to the store to get it fixed. In some cases, using Safe Mode could fix your PS5's problems. Safe Mode allows you to update your PS5 offline, restart your console, and even hard reset your PS5 if necessary.
makeuseof.com
How to Remove the Black Background Behind Folder Icons in Windows 11
Windows 11 is one of the best Windows editions so far, but it isn't glitch-free. Every once in a while, you'll notice something unusual, such as a black background behind a folder's icon in the File Explorer. The problem can be caused by multiple factors. For example, there are reports...
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix Ghost Touch Problems With Android
Ghost touch is a frustrating screen issue you can encounter with Android displays. It's when your screen reacts to touches that aren't happening and starts moving or tapping buttons on its own. This ghost touch issue can be more annoying than a physically damaged screen. To help, we've compiled a...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Freezing File Copy Progress Bar in Windows 10 & 11
Many users need to copy files between drives in Windows 11/10. However, snags can arise in Explorer’s file copying. Users have posted on Windows forums about file copying freezing when they try to copy or move larger files to or from external storage devices. When that issue arises, Explorer’s copying progress bar simply freezes (typically about halfway through) at zero bytes and never finishes.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Log2Ram on Linux to Save Wear and Tear on Your Disks
Almost everything your Linux machine does is written to disk as part of a log file. Even when you're away from the keyboard or sleeping, dozens of logs are constantly updated, ready for you to search through and diagnose problems or optimize processes. This constant writing can have an impact...
makeuseof.com
What Is a New Car Destination Fee? Can You Avoid It?
When buying a new car, you can typically expect to pay a host of fees to the dealership. Some of these fees are reasonable while others appear to be somewhat questionable. One fee that's starting to receive a lot of attention is the car destination fee. The car destination fee isn't included in a cars sticker price and many first time buyers are surprised by both the amount and the fact that they are obligated to pay it.
CARS・
makeuseof.com
How to Adjust the Clock for Daylight Saving Time Automatically on Windows
Daylight savings time (DST) is practiced in most of Europe, North America, and parts of Asia, South America, and Oceania. The process involves advancing the clocks by one hour during the warmer months and then reverting to Standard Time during the fall. You can configure your Windows computer to automatically...
makeuseof.com
10 Out-of-This-World DIY Chandeliers
Chandeliers infuse an entirely different mood into a space. They provide ambient lighting and enhance a space’s aesthetic. They also serve as an icebreaker. But while these benefits are certainly enticing, the price tag might be on the high side. Can’t afford the chandelier you want? Try building any of these ten out-of-this-world DIY chandeliers to spice up your space.
Comments / 0