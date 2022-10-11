ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Android Headlines

Samsung Details Key One UI 5 Features, Rolling Out This Month

Samsung yesterday announced that it will start rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its devices later this month. The announcement came on-stage at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco. The company also gave us an overview of what to expect from the new One UI version, which is currently in the beta stage. Today, it has followed up with more details about One UI 5, highlighting key features and experiences that Galaxy users will get.
Android Headlines

The OnePlus Nord N300 Is Coming With 33W Charging In Tow

OnePlus has greatly expanded its budget phone lineup over the past couple of years. We’ve been following rumors of a new phone coming, and it’s going to hit the market soon. The upcoming OnePlus Nord N300 will land next month, and it will bring 33W fast charging in tow.
Android Headlines

HONOR 80 Pro+ Coming With A 200MP Camera & 100W Charging

HONOR is planning to release another flagship-grade smartphone soon, it seems. The HONOR 80 Pro+ is tipped to arrive in the near future with a 200MP camera, and 100W charging, amongst other things. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. He shared the information via Weibo,...
Android Headlines

Vivaldi For Android Will Automatically Close Inactive Tabs

Chrome isn’t the only browser on Android, as many other companies put their own web browsers on the Play Store. Vivaldi for Android is one of them, and it has some new welcome features with its latest update. The Vivaldi browser will actually close inactive tabs automatically after a certain amount of time.
Android Headlines

Xiaomi 12T Pro Review: Almost A Flagship Killer

Xiaomi 12T Pro is a much more polished smartphone than its predecessor. Xiaomi 12T Pro is the mid-year refresh on their flagship series. Albeit, Xiaomi typically introduces a stellar upgrade on the T series and then trims other features from the Pro model launched earlier in the year to keep the price competitive.
Android Headlines

Bricked Your Pixel 7? Well, The Factory Images Are Now Available

So, you just got your shiny new Pixel 7, and you couldn’t wait to break into it- literally. You decided to tinker with the software and you’ve gone and messed up your device. Don’t worry, if you’ve done that, and you need to reinstall Android with a fresh image, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro factory images are available to download today, according to Droid Life.
Android Headlines

Google Pixel Watch Review: It's Almost The Best

The Pixel Watch hits almost all of the right notes, and misses on one major note. Google provided us with the obsidian Pixel Watch LTE, and we’ve been using it for a little over a week before forming this review. It took Google eight years to produce its own...
Android Headlines

6 Coupon Extensions To Help You Hunt Best Deals

Rising prices and the possibility of a recession brought about by inflation are putting a lot of pressure on the lives of many consumers. People have to think in every way to save money and reduce the cost of living. More and more people are using Coupons to save money when shopping.
Android Headlines

Amazfit Launches The 'Falcon,' A New Rugged Multi-Sport Watch

Amazfit has just launched its latest watch, the ‘Falcon,’ a new rugged multi-sport watch made with a titanium unibody and a 20ATM rating. The Falcon is the latest watch Amazfit offers that is built for outdoor adventuring. In addition to the titanium body it also has a sapphire crystal glass covering the display. The titanium also makes for a more lightweight build so the watch doesn’t feel like it’s weighing you down while you wear it.
SPY

Top Apple Deals for October 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $269, AirPods for $89, Apple Watch 8 for $379

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of Apple’s most popular...
Android Headlines

Microsoft Teams Brings New Meeting Type: Virtual Appointments

Companies like Microsoft, Zoom, and Google are still squeezing more functionality into their video chat platforms. Case and point, Microsoft Teams has a new meeting type called Virtual Appointments. This will help businesses directly interact with their customers. Even though the Coronavirus pandemic has cooled since 2020, businesses are still...
Android Headlines

Android's App Archiving Feature Gets An Early Leak

Back in March this year, Google announced that it was working on an app archiving feature. We haven’t seen or heard anything about it since then, but that has changed. We have a new leak showing the Android app archiving feature in action. This is a move to help...
Android Headlines

New Pixel Watch Promo Video Is All About The Design

Google has published a new Pixel Watch promo video on YouTube, and this one is all about the design. This video is titled ‘Meet Google Pixel Watch’, and it goes hand-in-hand with a number of other promos Google shared recently. Google’s new Pixel Watch promo video is all...
Android Headlines

This Is The Razer Edge, Razer's 5G Cloud Gaming Handheld

Today at RazerCon 2022, Razer officially announced its cloud gaming handheld, the Edge. Built for gaming on-the-go and designed to deliver an unparalleled cloud gaming experience, the Edge is powered by Verizon 5G and can also connect to WiFi. If the name Razer Edge sounds familiar that’s because Razer launched another device under the same moniker 9 years ago. The big difference is how you play games on the new Edge compared to the original.
Android Headlines

Meta Quest Pro Arrives With Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 SoC

Meta recently launched the Quest Pro VR headset powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 chipset. Codenamed Project Cambria, it is a high-end product aimed at professionals and expectedly has a steep price tag of $1,500. But for that price, you are getting a quite capable VR headset with innovations and improvements all around.
Android Headlines

Best Google Pixel 7 Accessories

Finally, the Google Pixel 7 is now available, and it’s a really good value at $600. The Google Pixel 7 is actually a bit smaller than the Pixel 6 was last year, so those cases from the Pixel 6 won’t fit. You can check out our round up of the best Pixel 7 cases here.
Android Headlines

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch Is Official With Wear OS 3

Fossil has just announced a new smartwatch with Wear OS 3, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition. This smartwatch has been teased lately, and the company just confirmed it. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes with Wear OS 3 out of the box. This smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon...
Android Headlines

First Casetify 'Made for Google' Case Launches For The Pixel 7 Series

If you’ve been researching smartphone cases, chances are you’ve heard of Casetify. Well, the company has just launched its first ‘Made for Google’ smartphone case, and it’s made for the Pixel 7 series. Casetify launches its first ‘Made for Google’ case, and it’s for the...
Android Headlines

Google Makes Editing The Search Widget More Convenient

Widgets have been a staple in Android for more than a decade, and the Google Search widget is one of them. The widget has given you the option to customize its look for a while, but it’s always been a chore. However, Google is making editing the Search widget a lot more convenient, according to 9To5Google.
SOFTWARE

