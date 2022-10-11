Read full article on original website
Deadly pedestrian crash, I-43 northbound reopens
I-43 northbound has reopened near Highland Ave. following a deadly pedestrian crash that happened around 3:15 a.m.
seehafernews.com
Waldo Man Arrested After Stealing a Truck Near Plymouth
A Waldo man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle near Plymouth. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, the victim was traveling on County Highway P Tuesday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Brock Bodwin. When the victim got out to...
WISN
Man in police custody following deadly crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning. They say a 38-year-old Greenfield man is in custody following a deadly car crash near 4th and Holt in Milwaukee. Police say a driver was heading east on Holt Avenue when he hit another car. A 28-year-old man...
WISN
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
seehafernews.com
De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours
A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
12 departments respond to early morning house fire in neighboring Sheboygan County | By Sgt. Brad Robinson
October 11, 2022 – Town of Sherman, WI – On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m. the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call indicating there was a house fire on Abbott Dr. near County Road I, in the Town of Sherman. The home...
4-year-old dead after being struck by driver in Beaver Dam
A four-year-old is dead after being struck by a driver in Beaver Dam on Wednesday. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the child was hit on private property in rural Beaver Dam around 5 p.m.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 arrested for burglary of Fond du Lac Co. business, eyewitness provided ‘crucial information’
EMPIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – An eyewitness at arriving work helped to provide identifying information that led to the arrest of three suspects allegedly involved in a burglary at a Fond du Lac County business. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5 am...
Overnight house fire in Sheboygan County
An overnight house fire in Sheboygan County caused severe damage to a home on Abbott Dr. No injuries have been reported at this time.
wearegreenbay.com
4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Dodge County
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
seehafernews.com
Man Reported Missing From Greendale Found Dead From Car Crash
A man reported missing from Greendale in Milwaukee County is found dead from a car crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the 77-year-old man crashed into a wooded area off the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Marshall early this morning and died at the scene. The cause of the...
WISN
Police officer who shot at SUV that plowed into Waukesha parade crowd, testifies at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On day 10 of the Waukesha Parade trial Waukesha Police officer, Bryce Scholten took the stand to testify. Officer Bryce Scholten was stationed at Main and Wisconsin last November during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade when he says a red SUV with a busted hood, blew right through the barricades.
KCCI.com
Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
wearegreenbay.com
Teens escape with minor injuries after scary crash in southeast Wisconsin
GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers at a police department in southeast Wisconsin are warning teenage drivers of the dangers of careless driving. In a Facebook post from the Village of Greendale Police Department, on October 10, officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries near Root River Parkway at Parkview Road.
whbl.com
Body Found Inside Home That Burned Near Random Lake
RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (WHBL) – One person died in that house fire Tuesday morning in the Town of Sherman. Emergency Responders had been called via 911 to the home on Abbott Drive near County Road “I” in the Town of Sherman. That fire was extinguished, but not until causing extensive damage to the home.
Suspects arrested after Waukesha residents asked to shelter in place
Waukesha police said suspects are in custody and no one else is wanted following an armed carjacking on Wednesday.
WISN
Deadly crash shuts down I-43
MILWAUKEE — Right now, northbound lanes on I-43 between State Street and Fond Du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee are closed. Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight. Details are limited at this hour. When our crews were on scene, we saw at least three cars on the...
Darrell Brooks 'disorderly conduct' report released
A report detailing Darrell Brooks' "disorderly conduct" last week in the courtroom has been released.
wtmj.com
Fiery bus crash kills two on Milwaukee’s south side
MILWAUKEE- Two people involved in a fiery crash in the Mitchell Interchange Wednesday morning have died. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tweeting this morning that a bus was fully engulfed in flames around 6 o’clock this morning. In total the Sheriff’s Office says six people were injured in...
