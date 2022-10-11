ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Waldo Man Arrested After Stealing a Truck Near Plymouth

A Waldo man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle near Plymouth. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, the victim was traveling on County Highway P Tuesday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Brock Bodwin. When the victim got out to...
PLYMOUTH, WI
WISN

Man in police custody following deadly crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning. They say a 38-year-old Greenfield man is in custody following a deadly car crash near 4th and Holt in Milwaukee. Police say a driver was heading east on Holt Avenue when he hit another car. A 28-year-old man...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Sheboygan County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours

A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
DE PERE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Fire Investigation#House Fire#County Road#County Highway#The Sheriff S Department
wearegreenbay.com

4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Dodge County

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Reported Missing From Greendale Found Dead From Car Crash

A man reported missing from Greendale in Milwaukee County is found dead from a car crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the 77-year-old man crashed into a wooded area off the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Marshall early this morning and died at the scene. The cause of the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
wearegreenbay.com

Teens escape with minor injuries after scary crash in southeast Wisconsin

GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers at a police department in southeast Wisconsin are warning teenage drivers of the dangers of careless driving. In a Facebook post from the Village of Greendale Police Department, on October 10, officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries near Root River Parkway at Parkview Road.
GREENDALE, WI
whbl.com

Body Found Inside Home That Burned Near Random Lake

RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (WHBL) – One person died in that house fire Tuesday morning in the Town of Sherman. Emergency Responders had been called via 911 to the home on Abbott Drive near County Road “I” in the Town of Sherman. That fire was extinguished, but not until causing extensive damage to the home.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
WISN

Deadly crash shuts down I-43

MILWAUKEE — Right now, northbound lanes on I-43 between State Street and Fond Du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee are closed. Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight. Details are limited at this hour. When our crews were on scene, we saw at least three cars on the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Fiery bus crash kills two on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE- Two people involved in a fiery crash in the Mitchell Interchange Wednesday morning have died. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tweeting this morning that a bus was fully engulfed in flames around 6 o’clock this morning. In total the Sheriff’s Office says six people were injured in...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy