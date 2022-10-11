ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will be nice this weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s. A cold front will bring a slight chance of showers Monday and (early) Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. The Big Bend and South Georgia could see some of...
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Josh’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Thursday, October 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cold front will sweep through the viewing area this evening. The best chance for rain today will be in the A.M. hours. Rain chances will diminish throughout the day, as dry air begins to filter into South Georgia and the Big Bend. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 80s, with overnight lows near 60.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Florida Agriculture Department Job Fair

First Alert Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the higher rain chances starting Wednesday along with the weekend forecast. Rain chances will be very low Tuesday, but that will change starting Wednesday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Gov. Brian Kemp bus tour stops in Bainbridge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp addressed supporters at Willis Park Thursday morning, as the closely watched race for governor enters its final few weeks. The incumbent governor is hoping to get out the vote in reliably red communities with early voting set to start Monday in the Peach State.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia State
WCTV

Educators eye details of carrying out controversial law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida education officials are in the process of crafting wording key to carrying out a controversial new law that restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, with a workgroup looking to draw ideas from other states. The law, signed by Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE

