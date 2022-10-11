Read full article on original website
Is Netflix even Netflix anymore if some shows release episodes weekly instead of all at once, and you can also sign up for a Netflix account that includes ads?. That’s a rhetorical question, of course, but one that many people are nevertheless asking in the wake of the news that the launch of Netflix’s long-awaited ad tier — to be priced at $6.99, around half of what I’m currently paying for my Netflix account — is finally at hand. You can read more about the immediate highlights of what’s coming in our post yesterday, but this should tell you everything you need to know about what Netflix is doing here, and why:
