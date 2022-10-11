Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's new smartwatch aimed at those who are most active. It sports a new rugged design with a larger 49mm screen, a bigger battery that'll last 36 hours, and a bunch of new features for those that take things to the extreme. It's also a nice smartwatch for everyday use. At the price point of $799 it matches most competitors and boasts the Apple functionality. It's not one to miss if you'll take advantage of the features.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO