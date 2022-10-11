Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Flipboard vs Google News: Which Mobile News App Is Better?
Sometimes it seems like there are only negative stories in the news, but those are often just the biggest stories. If you want to stay up to date with everything that’s happening in the world, as well as on topics that interest you, a mobile news app is the best way.
makeuseof.com
Google Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14: Which Offers More Value for Your Money?
The Google Pixel 7 comes to market as an iterative upgrade to the Pixel 6, bringing subtle design improvements and internals that claim greater efficiency. If you're buying a new mid-range phone, the Pixel offers a lot of bang for the buck at $599. At the same time, if you aren't loyal to Android, Apple's iPhone 14 is also comparable, primarily due to its non-pro branding.
makeuseof.com
Apple Watch Ultra Review: Rugged, Ramped Up, and Ready for Adventure
Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's new smartwatch aimed at those who are most active. It sports a new rugged design with a larger 49mm screen, a bigger battery that'll last 36 hours, and a bunch of new features for those that take things to the extreme. It's also a nice smartwatch for everyday use. At the price point of $799 it matches most competitors and boasts the Apple functionality. It's not one to miss if you'll take advantage of the features.
makeuseof.com
The Best Music Apps for Android, Based on Your Needs
Music lovers like to carry their sounds with them on their Android devices as they travel, exercise, and engage in other activities. There are lots of music apps for Android that you can use to play such music, but the right app depends on what your priorities are. Here are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Appointment Slots in Google Calendar
Appointment slots are handy things, but they aren’t a part of most free online calendar services. So, if you use Google Calendar, you also need to use a service like Calendly or WhenIsGood to actually schedule events with someone else. Right?. If you have a personal Google account, that’s...
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Food Delivery Chatbot Using Google Dialogflow
Are you a business owner looking to automate or provide services without spending tons of money? Maybe you are looking for a chatbot. From customer support on websites to having conversations with Google Assistant, chatbots have come a long way. While you can build a chatbot from scratch, it takes...
makeuseof.com
How to Calculate a Correlation in Google Sheets
While using Google Sheets to work with two data sets, you might want to compare the two by determining the degree to which one influences the other. Correlations can offer insight into whether there is a predictive relationship between x and y planes, but they do not necessarily indicate causality. Here's how you can use Google Sheets to identify correlations in your data.
makeuseof.com
The Best Smart Galaxy Projectors
The beauty and the mystery of space has captivated humankind for centuries; with the splendor of the stars being both breathtaking and humbling for all of us who stand and gaze up at them. Unfortunately, light pollution these days makes it difficult to stargaze unless you're prepared to travel to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Language for Individual Apps on Android
Android 13 is a mere incremental update, only polishing what's been available on previous versions of Android. However, it does come with some handy features tucked away that are truly useful. One is the ability to change the language for individual apps on your device. We'll show you how. How...
makeuseof.com
How to Leave the macOS Ventura Beta Without Downgrading Your Mac
Do you want to leave the macOS Ventura beta? Whether you're on the developer or the public beta, you don't have to downgrade your Mac. All you have to do is unenroll from the Apple Beta Software Program, and you will begin to receive updates from the macOS Stable channel again. This tutorial will show you how to do that.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Family Cell Phone Plans
It's always cheaper to go with a family plan. With every major network, the more lines you add, the cheaper the cost per line. In some cases, the cost per line is almost cut in half. This is why your family should all get on the same plan. You can...
makeuseof.com
Use TinyWow to Convert MOV to MP4 Files With No Upload Limits
While MOV video formats work with many online platforms such as YouTube, it is not as widely supported as MP4. If you've recorded a video in MOV format but need to convert it to MP4, you may be a little stuck unless you have access to a converter. Thankfully, there...
makeuseof.com
What Is Action Mode on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro?
Starting with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple is making it easier for anyone to capture much steadier video, even when moving around. We’ll take a closer look at Action Mode and how to make the most of the video capture setting. What Is Action Mode?. Capturing...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the EOMONTH Function in Google Sheets
"End Of Month" is what the EOMONTH Google Sheets function finds. Knowing how to use this function is essential for many businesses, as the end of the month is when a lot of bills and outgoing invoices are due. In this guide, using examples, we'll explore how to use the...
makeuseof.com
When Is the Right Time to Upgrade From PS4 to PS5? 6 Questions to Ask Yourself
If you're a video game fan, the allure of a shiny new console is hard to resist. If you own a PS4, you've likely had many years of happy gaming—the first iteration of the console released way back in 2013—and you might be thinking about upgrading to the PS5.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Album Artwork as Your Mac’s Screensaver and Use It to Play Songs
Choosing a screensaver is an essential part of customizing your Mac. And gone are the days when your only options were boring abstract and vector images. Today, you have more choices allowing your personality to shine through. If you are a big fan of music, imagine having a dynamic, interactive...
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Between LightDM and GDM on Ubuntu
The display manager is the graphical interface you use to enter your credentials when logging in to your system. Knowing how to change the display manager is helpful when you want to customize your desktop, as the login screen is a prime aspect of a Linux desktop. Although GDM, the...
makeuseof.com
Why Did Windows 8 Fail?
While most of us, at one point or another, have used Windows, many of us don’t remember (or don't like to remember) using Windows 8. Why did an OS that was a big step forward for Microsoft fail to get any traction?. While there are many reasons why Windows...
makeuseof.com
What Is Depop? Everything You Need to Know About the Resale App
You may have heard about Depop on TikTok or other social media platforms, but what is it? Since 2011, Depop has been one of the most popular resale apps, especially for fashion and young people. With millions of users and a unique angle to resale, Depop can be a great...
makeuseof.com
The Next MacBook Air Should Have a Cooling Fan: Here's Why
Apple introduced the M1 MacBook Air in late 2020, and with it came a somewhat surprising change to the laptop. The M1 MacBook Air removed the fan that has been part of its internals since its inception. Even though Apple has not reversed this action in the redesigned M2 MacBook...
Comments / 0