Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Android Headlines
Samsung Details Key One UI 5 Features, Rolling Out This Month
Samsung yesterday announced that it will start rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its devices later this month. The announcement came on-stage at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco. The company also gave us an overview of what to expect from the new One UI version, which is currently in the beta stage. Today, it has followed up with more details about One UI 5, highlighting key features and experiences that Galaxy users will get.
Android Headlines
HONOR 80 Pro+ Coming With A 200MP Camera & 100W Charging
HONOR is planning to release another flagship-grade smartphone soon, it seems. The HONOR 80 Pro+ is tipped to arrive in the near future with a 200MP camera, and 100W charging, amongst other things. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. He shared the information via Weibo,...
Android Headlines
The OnePlus Nord N300 Is Coming With 33W Charging In Tow
OnePlus has greatly expanded its budget phone lineup over the past couple of years. We’ve been following rumors of a new phone coming, and it’s going to hit the market soon. The upcoming OnePlus Nord N300 will land next month, and it will bring 33W fast charging in tow.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Android Headlines
Microsoft Teams Brings New Meeting Type: Virtual Appointments
Companies like Microsoft, Zoom, and Google are still squeezing more functionality into their video chat platforms. Case and point, Microsoft Teams has a new meeting type called Virtual Appointments. This will help businesses directly interact with their customers. Even though the Coronavirus pandemic has cooled since 2020, businesses are still...
Android Headlines
Android's App Archiving Feature Gets An Early Leak
Back in March this year, Google announced that it was working on an app archiving feature. We haven’t seen or heard anything about it since then, but that has changed. We have a new leak showing the Android app archiving feature in action. This is a move to help...
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Digital Trends
Today’s Best Deals: Get a 70-inch TV for $450, a Chromebook for $98
October Prime Day, officially called the Amazon Early Access Sale, has stirred up online shopping activity with a second round of Prime Day deals this year, pushing rival retailers like Walmart and Dell to counter with their Walmart Rollback Sale and Dell Prime Day sale, respectively. Amazon’s event won’t start until tomorrow, October 11, but you can already start your shopping by taking a look at the wide range of offers across all the popular retailers. To show you what kind of bargain prices you’ll encounter, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals that are available right now.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi 12T Pro Review: Almost A Flagship Killer
Xiaomi 12T Pro is a much more polished smartphone than its predecessor. Xiaomi 12T Pro is the mid-year refresh on their flagship series. Albeit, Xiaomi typically introduces a stellar upgrade on the T series and then trims other features from the Pro model launched earlier in the year to keep the price competitive.
Best 65-inch TVs 2022: 4K, QLED, OLED and more
See 4K TV shows and movies at their cinematic best with a brilliant 65-inch TV.
Android Headlines
Bricked Your Pixel 7? Well, The Factory Images Are Now Available
So, you just got your shiny new Pixel 7, and you couldn’t wait to break into it- literally. You decided to tinker with the software and you’ve gone and messed up your device. Don’t worry, if you’ve done that, and you need to reinstall Android with a fresh image, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro factory images are available to download today, according to Droid Life.
Android Headlines
Meta Quest Pro Arrives With Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 SoC
Meta recently launched the Quest Pro VR headset powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 chipset. Codenamed Project Cambria, it is a high-end product aimed at professionals and expectedly has a steep price tag of $1,500. But for that price, you are getting a quite capable VR headset with innovations and improvements all around.
GamesRadar
Black Friday OLED TV deals 2022: everything we expect to see this year
We're helping you prep for this year's Black Friday OLED TV deals with all our top predictions for the biggest price drops in 2022.
Cult of Mac
Load your Mac or PC with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office. Get 2-packs at a major discount.
You’ve probably used Microsoft Office before. More than a billion people have. However, using it and having lifetime access are two very different things. With a lifetime license to Office, you can rely on this software suite to manage things like your home budget (without a subscription cost eating into it).
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Watch Review: It's Almost The Best
The Pixel Watch hits almost all of the right notes, and misses on one major note. Google provided us with the obsidian Pixel Watch LTE, and we’ve been using it for a little over a week before forming this review. It took Google eight years to produce its own...
Android Headlines
This Is The Razer Edge, Razer's 5G Cloud Gaming Handheld
Today at RazerCon 2022, Razer officially announced its cloud gaming handheld, the Edge. Built for gaming on-the-go and designed to deliver an unparalleled cloud gaming experience, the Edge is powered by Verizon 5G and can also connect to WiFi. If the name Razer Edge sounds familiar that’s because Razer launched another device under the same moniker 9 years ago. The big difference is how you play games on the new Edge compared to the original.
Android Headlines
Lenovo Could Be Making A New Thinkpad Smartphone
We all know that Lenovo owns Motorola, and the two companies have teamed up to make some pretty compelling devices (check out our review of the Motorola G Stylus 5G 2022). While this is true, it seems that the Chinese laptop maker has some plans of its own. Lenovo could be in the process of making a ThinkPad phone.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Note 10 & Galaxy A53 5G Get October Update
Samsung has released the October 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy Note 10 series. The update started rolling out recently and is currently only available to users in Europe. But the company should soon seed the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release) to units in other regions as well.
