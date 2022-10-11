Donald Trump has said that US Jews should appreciate what he’s achieved for Israel “before it’s too late”. Mr Trump claimed that Evangelicals have been more appreciative of his support for Israel and that he could “easily” be prime minister of the country because of his strong support there.“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different...

