She fought the Taliban alongside US troops, but her future in the US remains in limbo
When the four Muradian sisters and their younger brother landed in Phoenix in January after spending the frigid winter in Wisconsin, they immediately felt comforted by the Arizona sun and the desert landscape. By the time they arrived in Arizona, they already had spent four months living at a military base in the United States after...
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
‘I write what they tell me to’: Iran’s crackdown on journalists intensifies
Independent media and human rights groups report arrests and physical assault as authorities try to suppress news of protests
Trump tells US Jews they should appreciate what he’s achieved in Israel ‘before it’s too late’
Donald Trump has said that US Jews should appreciate what he’s achieved for Israel “before it’s too late”. Mr Trump claimed that Evangelicals have been more appreciative of his support for Israel and that he could “easily” be prime minister of the country because of his strong support there.“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different...
SFGate
Putin calls his actions in Ukraine 'correct and timely'
KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects his mobilization of army reservists for combat in Ukraine to be completed in about two weeks, allowing him to end an unpopular and chaotic call-up meant to counter Ukrainian battlefield gains and solidify his illegal annexation of occupied territory.
SFGate
EXPLAINER: What's the state of Russia's missile arsenal?
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia bombarded Ukraine this week, military observers were left wondering about how many and what types of missiles Russia still has in its arsenal. In other words, how long can the Kremlin keep up the barrage?. Some analysts believe Russia could be running down its...
SFGate
EU to unveil Ukraine training mission, weapons fund support
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set to announce next week that it’s setting up a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and will provide around half a billion more euros (dollars) to help buy weapons for the war-torn country, diplomats and officials said Friday.
SFGate
'No waiting': Turkey, Russia to act on Putin's gas hub offer
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey and Russia have instructed their respective energy authorities to immediately begin technical work on a Russian proposal that would turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of...
SFGate
TotalEnergies denies claim it made fuel for Russian forces
PARIS (AP) — A French and a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization have filed a complaint for “complicity in war crimes” against TotalEnergies, which they accuse of having operated a gas field that allegedly produces kerosene used by Russian warplanes in Ukraine. The French oil giant denied producing kerosene for the Russian military.
UK ‘likely already wargaming’ response to potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine
The UK is “likely already wargaming” its response to a potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine, experts have claimed. Vladimir Putin made his clearest threat of nuclear warfare during a national address in September, warning the West that Russia had “various weapons of destruction” and was “not bluffing” about their potential use.Russia has intensified attacks in Ukraine since the threat, most recently firing dozens of missiles at apartment blocks in multiple cities in apparent retaliation for an explosion on the Crimea-Russia bridge.In a bid to bolster Moscow’s declining war effort following successful Ukrainian counteroffensives in Kharkiv, Mr Putin also...
