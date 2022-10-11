ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Local early voting started out good

That was what Knox County Clerk David Shelton had to say about the first day of early voting on Wednesday. Shelton reports that there were 122 votes cast at the Sally Port at the old jail in Vincennes. He also says that so far, around 314 early absentee ballots have...
VINCENNES, IN
Health Promotion Day is Oct. 22

The Knox County Health Department wants you to mark October 22nd on your calender. That’s when the department and Vincennes University will host a Health Promotion Day which is sponsored by VU students and staff. It will be from 8 to 4. The health department will have seasonal flu,...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
GPC requests tax abatement for expansion project

Grain Processing Corporation in Washington has taken another step toward a planned expansion. The company is a leading manufacturer and worldwide marketer of corn-based products for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets. They also produce ethyl alcohol for beverage and industrial use. The Washington plant started operations in 1998...
WASHINGTON STATE
Memorial Bridge to close in January

The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
VINCENNES, IN
Lots of stuff to do

It’s another weekend of family friendly activities throughout Indiana’s First City. Tonight is opening night of the Old Town Players Halloween themed double feature “10 Ways to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse” and “The Best Haunted House Ever”. Show times are 7pm this Friday and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
State Police K9 ends successful career

After 8 years on the job, Boomer is retiring. The Indiana State Police K9 officer named Boomer spent his career working the Evansville State Police District which includes Knox, Gibson and Pike Counties. Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle says Boomer and his handler, Master Trooper Michael Finney were involved...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Public asked to help ID theft suspect

Gibson County authorities are looking for an alleged thief. The Sheriff’s Department says the man, who claims to be a tree trimmer, has been going door to door in Gibson County and has committed a theft. The department has posted surveillance pictures of the man on their social media...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN

