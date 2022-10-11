Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ponca City News
Emma Kathryn Lee Oswalt
Emma Kathryn Lee Oswalt, lifelong Ponca city resident, passed peacefully on October 12, surrounded by her family. Emma was born on May 19, 1930 to Herman Joseph Thele and Margetta America Galusha. She was the seventh child in the family of ten children. She married her first love, Elgin Lee,...
Ponca City News
Christopher Lee McKay
Christopher Lee McKay went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday July 9th, 2022 in Greeley, Colorado. He was 55 years young. Chris was born January 31st, 1967 in Ponca City, Oklahoma where he lived for the first seven years of his life. Chris moved to Greeley, Colorado with his parents. He attended Central high school and later Aims Community College. He went on to work as a Weld County Dispatcher and loved his job. Chris enjoyed bicycling and watching various sports. He was a fan of the Denver Broncos and Chicago Cubs. Chris was a video game enthusiast. He kept up on all the new technology. In his youth he played a couple of instruments and was able to play music by ear. He often recited quotes from movies and loved to tell jokes. Chris enjoyed cooking and would often cook for his parents.
Ponca City News
Helen M. Freeman
Helen M. Freeman passed away on the morning of October 12, 2022. Helen was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Thomas R. and Anna Straub Hamilton. She is survived by her children, Lester and Marlena Freeman, Tom and Teresa Freeman, Salle Mullennax, Joe Freeman and Michael Pone. As well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Comments / 0