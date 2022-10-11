Read full article on original website
Related
Copper Canyon Grill to Reopen on October 18 in Downtown Silver Spring
Copper Canyon Grill will reopen its Downtown Silver Spring location on Tuesday, October 18, according to a report from The MoCo Show. A two-alarm fire that broke out in ductwork in the kitchen of the restaurant on July 12 caused an estimated $350,000 to $500,000 in damage, according to Montgomery Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. Restaurant officials said in a press release that $1 million has been invested in renovations, some of which were underway when the fire occurred.
Takoma Park Library to Open at Temporary Location on October 19
A temporary location of the Takoma Park Library is set to open at 7505 New Hampshire Ave. on Wednesday, October 19, officials announced. The interim location of the library will be open while long-awaited renovations are underway at the Takoma Park Library and Computer Center at 7500 Maple Ave. The...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Restrooms Reopen at the Transit Center
The restrooms have reopened at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in downtown Silver Spring, according to a tweet from Metro. The restrooms, located at the TRiPS Commuter Store on the second level of the transit center, are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the location and square footage for a 1 bed
This rental is located at 426 6th St. NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,695 / 1br – 700ft2 – Spacious One Bedroom|10 Min Walk to Union Station Metro (Capitol Hill) The apartment is located in a 9-unit apartment building and is within easy walking distance of the Senate office buildings, the House office buildings, the Capitol, the metro stops of Union Station and Eastern Market. It is close to local shopping, dining, and nightlife!
UPDATED: Peet’s Coffee to Permanently Close October 30
UPDATE: Peet’s Coffee is set to close at 12 p.m. on October 30, according to a message received by the Source. Peet’s Coffee at The Blairs Shops shopping center at 1316 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring will close on October 31, according to a report from The MoCo Show.
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for Sweet Block
Sweet Block at 24 Vital Way in Silver Spring (Colesville) has announced it will hold its grand opening on Monday, October 17. Sweet Block will offer tropical desserts along with traditional treats only found in the streets of various Latin countries. The “one stop dessert shop” will feature Latin food,...
bethesdamagazine.com
Fire breaks out at Fire Station 1 restaurant in downtown Silver Spring
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 14, 2022, to include the cause of the fire and other information. A fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at the Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring was caused by hot cooking oil that was left unattended, according to the Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Observer
Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf
On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
Silver Spring Ice Skating Rink Now Open for 2022-23 Winter Season
The Silver Spring Ice Skating Rink at Veterans Plaza is now open for the 2022-23 winter season, according to a tweet by operations manager Eric Rasch. All skaters must pre-register and pay online, according to the rink’s website. Skating sessions are for one hour and 20 minutes and can be pre-purchased up to two weeks in advance. Tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for children & seniors, and skate rentals are $5. The facility will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Bay Net
The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine
BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
fox5dc.com
What's happening in the D.C. area this weekend to celebrate the fall season
Checking out the fun Fall activities at Reston Farm Garden Market. Fall is officially here! So what better way to kick off your favorite seasonal festivities than with a visit to the Reston Farm Garden Market. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited the market to get a preview of all the fun Fall activities it offers!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry Now Open
Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry is now open at 13745 Connecticut Ave. in the Aspen Hill Shopping Center, according to a press release from supporting company Pacific Dental Services. The dental office is the 900th location in Pacific Dental Services’ 28-year history and the third location in Maryland, according to the...
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Now Open in the Woodmoor Shopping Center
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open at 16 University Blvd. East at the Woodmoor Shopping Center, according to a report from The MoCo Show. We reported in February that the café will open inside Unit 19 in the shopping center, previously the home of Hoover-Fisher Florists, which moved to Kensington from Four Corners. The storefront appeared to have been split into two units after Hoover-Fisher vacated the location.
washingtoninformer.com
Prince George’s County to Hold Electronic Recycling Event on Oct. 29
The Prince George’s County Department of the Environment will hold a household hazardous-waste and electronics recycling event on Oct. 29 at Friendly High School in Fort Washington, Md., from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Prince Georgians can dispose of household hazardous waste and old electronics safely at the event by dropping...
Silver Spring Wings Now Hiring Ahead of Reopening
Silver Spring Wings is now hiring for several positions and will host open interviews this Wednesday, according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account. Open interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the restaurant, located at 11335 Elkin St. in the Wheaton Urban District.
mocoshow.com
Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November
Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. The...
popville.com
“Nails in my tires. Is anybody else having this problem??”
I live in NE near Union Market and commute on Florida. I’ve gotten a nail in my tire twice in as many weeks. Is anybody else having this problem?? Is this related to the folks tossing nails in the bike lane in Brookland?”
alxnow.com
With enrollment increase, Alexandria needs more middle school space
Alexandria leaders agree that the city either needs to expand its aging middle schools or completely build a new one. There are now 15,700 students within Alexandria City Public Schools, and roughy 2,000 more students are expected by 2024. That puts the city in a tricky position, as 10 ACPS schools are more than 70 years old and need continual maintenance, and a surge in elementary school kids means that Alexandria needs more middle school space.
Source of the Spring
Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT
Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MDhttps://www.sourceofthespring.com
Comments / 0