The Silver Spring Ice Skating Rink at Veterans Plaza is now open for the 2022-23 winter season, according to a tweet by operations manager Eric Rasch. All skaters must pre-register and pay online, according to the rink’s website. Skating sessions are for one hour and 20 minutes and can be pre-purchased up to two weeks in advance. Tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for children & seniors, and skate rentals are $5. The facility will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO