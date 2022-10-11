ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Source of the Spring

Copper Canyon Grill to Reopen on October 18 in Downtown Silver Spring

Copper Canyon Grill will reopen its Downtown Silver Spring location on Tuesday, October 18, according to a report from The MoCo Show. A two-alarm fire that broke out in ductwork in the kitchen of the restaurant on July 12 caused an estimated $350,000 to $500,000 in damage, according to Montgomery Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. Restaurant officials said in a press release that $1 million has been invested in renovations, some of which were underway when the fire occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Restrooms Reopen at the Transit Center

The restrooms have reopened at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in downtown Silver Spring, according to a tweet from Metro. The restrooms, located at the TRiPS Commuter Store on the second level of the transit center, are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Business
State
Georgia State
Silver Spring, MD
Business
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the location and square footage for a 1 bed

This rental is located at 426 6th St. NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,695 / 1br – 700ft2 – Spacious One Bedroom|10 Min Walk to Union Station Metro (Capitol Hill) The apartment is located in a 9-unit apartment building and is within easy walking distance of the Senate office buildings, the House office buildings, the Capitol, the metro stops of Union Station and Eastern Market. It is close to local shopping, dining, and nightlife!
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Opening Information for Sweet Block

Sweet Block at 24 Vital Way in Silver Spring (Colesville) has announced it will hold its grand opening on Monday, October 17. Sweet Block will offer tropical desserts along with traditional treats only found in the streets of various Latin countries. The “one stop dessert shop” will feature Latin food,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Fire breaks out at Fire Station 1 restaurant in downtown Silver Spring

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 14, 2022, to include the cause of the fire and other information. A fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at the Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring was caused by hot cooking oil that was left unattended, according to the Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service.
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tasting Room#New Production#Liquor License#Urban Winery#Bonifant St#Ivela Sports Lounge
Commercial Observer

Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf

On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Ice Skating Rink Now Open for 2022-23 Winter Season

The Silver Spring Ice Skating Rink at Veterans Plaza is now open for the 2022-23 winter season, according to a tweet by operations manager Eric Rasch. All skaters must pre-register and pay online, according to the rink’s website. Skating sessions are for one hour and 20 minutes and can be pre-purchased up to two weeks in advance. Tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for children & seniors, and skate rentals are $5. The facility will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine

BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
BRANDYWINE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Instagram
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry Now Open

Aspen Hill Modern Dentistry is now open at 13745 Connecticut Ave. in the Aspen Hill Shopping Center, according to a press release from supporting company Pacific Dental Services. The dental office is the 900th location in Pacific Dental Services’ 28-year history and the third location in Maryland, according to the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Now Open in the Woodmoor Shopping Center

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open at 16 University Blvd. East at the Woodmoor Shopping Center, according to a report from The MoCo Show. We reported in February that the café will open inside Unit 19 in the shopping center, previously the home of Hoover-Fisher Florists, which moved to Kensington from Four Corners. The storefront appeared to have been split into two units after Hoover-Fisher vacated the location.
SILVER SPRING, MD
washingtoninformer.com

Prince George’s County to Hold Electronic Recycling Event on Oct. 29

The Prince George’s County Department of the Environment will hold a household hazardous-waste and electronics recycling event on Oct. 29 at Friendly High School in Fort Washington, Md., from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Prince Georgians can dispose of household hazardous waste and old electronics safely at the event by dropping...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
alxnow.com

With enrollment increase, Alexandria needs more middle school space

Alexandria leaders agree that the city either needs to expand its aging middle schools or completely build a new one. There are now 15,700 students within Alexandria City Public Schools, and roughy 2,000 more students are expected by 2024. That puts the city in a tricky position, as 10 ACPS schools are more than 70 years old and need continual maintenance, and a surge in elementary school kids means that Alexandria needs more middle school space.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy