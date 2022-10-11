ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot, killed behind Main St. apartment building in Rochester

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago
A Rochester man was shot to death Friday night in a parking lot on East Main Street.

Ordie Overton Jr., 30, was shot multiple times in the upper body around 11 p.m. Friday behind an apartment building at 1060 E. Main St., near North Goodman St., said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Overton, who lived in the apartment building, was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed in connection with Overton's death.

2022 homicides in Rochester NY

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. Friday's slaying brought the 2022 tally to 66. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.3 days in 2022, a pace slightly ahead of last year's.

Anyone with information about the recent cases is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

