EYES EMOJI —SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, the former Trump White House press secretary who is cruising to election as governor of Arkansas, will be campaigning later this month — in Iowa. Sanders will be the special guest at Sen. JONI ERNST’s annual Ruck, Roast and Ride event next Saturday, Oct. 22.
THE PRESSLEY PARTY — Is Ayanna Pressley Massachusetts' next Democratic presidential hopeful?. There hasn't been much chatter about it at home. But a story in D.C.-based publication The Hill places her among a group of “female progressive rising stars to watch in 2024” should President Joe Biden not seek reelection, or in future cycles. She joins some other familiar faces: fellow “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia.
GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz said that he wouldn't support mandatory sentencing minimums, while also praising Joe Biden's marijuana pardons.

Oz wasn't specific on which measures he would support on gun control, however. What's happening: In an interview mainly focused on crime, GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz gave further insight into his views on mandatory sentencing minimums, guns, and the death penalty. Here are the key moments from his...
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN is old, at least by presidential standards. That much is well known. But as...
With help from Brakkton Booker, Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala, Jesse Naranjo and Teresa Wiltz. What’s good, mi gente! I’m a staff writer for POLITICO Magazine and a weekly contributor to The Recast, but this is my first time in the host seat, filling in for my colleague Brakkton. This week, a new report predicts a major increase in LGBTQ voters in the coming years, the president of the Los Angeles City Council resigns after leaked racist remarks, and the Venezuelan migrants removed to Martha’s Vineyard seem to have found a (long) pathway to citizenship. Today, we’re diving into an appellate court’s decision on the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.
Last weekend, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s campaign issued a warning to donors about a purported scam. And for once, it wasn’t Fetterman’s Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, at whom they were leveling the charge. On Twitter and over email, Fetterman’s campaign manager, Brendan McPhillips, laid into...
THE BUZZ: And here you thought we didn’t have to discuss redistricting for another decade. While the abhorrent racism featured on leaked tapes of three Los Angeles City Council members has generated the most outrage — and led Nury Martinez to succumb to public pressure and resign yesterday — the impetus for and theme of the conversation was using district lines to enlarge their power and undermine foes. It was a distillation of politics to its essence: who gets what for the next ten years.
The so-called Moderate Party that’s aimed at helping Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski defeat a challenge by Republican Tom Kean Jr. in November gave up on this year’s effort to try to get Malinowski on the ballot twice by instituting “fusion voting.”. But will the party try to...
Good morning, rulers! Katie here, but I’ll be turning it over to a pair of guest contributors momentarily. Email me at kfossett@politico.com. Thank you to Maya Parthasarathy for your help putting the newsletter together! Now from our guests, Jamillah Bowman Williams and Elizabeth Tippett …. Five years ago this...
MISSING: DEMOCRATIC DOLLARS— Some Democrats are frustrated that while the Republicans’ biggest House super PAC floods midterm races with investment, Democrats aren’t putting up much of a fight -- funding wise -- in what they see as tough but winnable races. National Democratic groups aren’t airing TV...
THE BUZZ: You’ve got to start some pretty big drama to overshadow a visit from the President of the United States. President Joe Biden is on the last of a three-day spin through Los Angeles today, where he’s been meeting with local leaders, touting his infrastructure investments and trying to rally Democrats less than a month out from a key election.
