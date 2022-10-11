UGA basketball threw a party

Good morning. Georgia football is back to No. 1 in the nation in the AP poll. The coaches who seem less willing to make moves on their ballots kept the top 10 intact so the Bulldogs remain No. 2 in the USA Today Sports poll.

The 42-10 blowout of Auburn Saturday was the main event of the Georgia sports weekend.

Basketball—both the men’s and women’s teams—got a chance to be in the spotlight Friday night at Stegmania. It was more party than much to glean about the two teams under first-year coaches Mike White and Katie Abramson-Henderson.

The students made up much of the crowd on the night in Stegeman Coliseum that included slam dunk and 3-point shooting contests and a mini-concert from rapper Quavo. Students did some swag surfing and Quavo went up into the crowd during his performance.

Among recruits said to be in attendance: Newton 2024 4-star guard Jabez Jenkins, Holy Innocents 2025 5-star power forward Caleb Wilson and Osborne 2025 4-star guard Akai Fleming, according to Shun Williams of On The Radar Hoops.

Guard Kario Oquendo, as you might expect if you watched him play last season, won the slam dunk contest but it wasn’t a slam dunk in my mind that he was the best.

Oklahoma State transfer Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had a powerful thunder dunk and he did it wearing sunglasses so maybe that should have been worth some bonus points.

“There was a lot of energy in the building so I’m just glad we got to put on a show,” the 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward said.

The Bulldogs have seven scholarship newcomers—including six transfers—to go along with five returners including center Braelen Bridges.

“We actually jelled a lot from day one,” said Oquendo, who was carrying the Stegmania slam dunk contest champion belt, a la pro wrestling, afterwards. “Even from individual workouts in the summer, I can already feel that we didn’t have to bring energy to the team. The energy was already there.”

Georgia will be picked near the bottom of the SEC after going 1-17 in the league last year and 6-26 overall. So there is plenty of room to go up.

The Bulldogs open the season Nov. 7 against Western Carolina.

