Maryville, MO

Lincoln woman hurt in Atchison County wreck

(Lincoln) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 2 miles north of Rock Port. Authorities say a 2007 Ford Escape driven by 29-year-old Kristen Kalbfleisch of Lincoln and a 2019 Mack Truck Anthem driven by 43-year-old Harjinder Sangha of Surrey, British Columbia were both southbound on I-29 when Kalbfleisch's vehicle began slowing for traffic. The front bumper of Sangha's vehicle struck the rear bumper of Kalbfleisch's vehicle, which skidded and exited the east side of the roadway. Kalbfleisch's vehicle then overturned before coming to rest on its passenger side facing southeast.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
Two Car Accident Leaves Three With Minor Injuries

A two vehicle accident Thursday morning on Interstate 29 left three people with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. According to the accident report, a 2020 Ford Explorer being driven by 64-year-old Country Club resident Marvin E. Chrisman had slowed in traffic on I-29 just before 8 A.M. Thursday. That’s when a 2016 Chevy Malibu being driven by 39-year-old Savannah resident Donald L. Lawrence failed to slow and struck the rear end of the Chrisman vehicle.
SAVANNAH, MO
2 injured after Buchanan County rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Atchison County wreck injures 1

(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
Five Area Residents Injured Following Crash in Northern Missouri

–Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Uplander, traveling northbound along the interstate, about 3 miles northwest of Winston in rural Daviess County, just before 11 PM.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Single-vehicle crash on I-35 injures two from Arkansas

A single-vehicle I-35 accident early Monday evening seven miles north of Cameron injured two men from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Injuries were minor for the driver, 31-year-old Austin Constant; and his passenger, 50-year-old Brian Davis. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The pickup was northbound on Interstate...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Northwest announces Homecoming parade road, lot closures

Northwest Missouri State University’s Police Department is reminding the campus community that it closes select roads during the University’s Homecoming parade to ensure the safety of visitors and parade participants. The Homecoming parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the corner of Ray and College Avenue....
MARYVILLE, MO
Updated: Bonne Terre Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping of Girl Near Lathrop

CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed on a Bonne Terre man for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six year old Austin Gaal is facing charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Gaal approached the 14-year old girl as she exited the school bus at SE Sioux Lane and SE Mohawk Lane near Lathrop. Gaal allegedly told the girl he was supposed to pick her up. The girl resisted and went to a nearby residence to call her mother, who then contacted authorities.
LATHROP, MO
Defense shines as Maryville football defeats Savannah to keep Highway 71 trophy

Maryville football handed Highway 71 rival Savannah its first loss of the season but also kept the Highway 71 trophy in the Spoofhounds' hands, with a 39-28 win. The ’Hounds and Savages started the game like one might expect rivals to — by trading touchdowns on their first drive of the game. Maryville scored in just three plays and 57 seconds from the start of the game, with a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Derek Quinlin to senior running back Caden Stoecklein.
MARYVILLE, MO
Bond reduced to $50,000 after pursuit through Dawson

FALLS CITY – Judge Julie Smith reduced the bond for 23-year-old Gerion Young of Kansas City from $75,000 to $50,000. Young had asked for a bond of $10,000, but Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel said the state is concerned that he is a flight risk. Young is charged...
DAWSON, NE
Two Holt County Routes to Close Next Week For Railroad Maintenance

Railroad maintenance will close Holt County Missouri Route 111 just north of U.S. Route 159 and Route P in Fortescue next week. Contractors working with BNSF Railroad, under a permit from the Missouri Department of Transportation, will perform the work. Route 111 will close at the crossing just north of...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
Page County board brainstorming possible jail locations

(Clarinda) -- Discussions continue in Page County regarding a new county jail location. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who recently met with the jail committee to discuss their possibilities. The board previously hired Samuels Group to perform the schematic and design phase of the process, which includes determining where the facility would be located. But, Holmes says they are still currently in a brainstorming phase of choosing a 5-10 acre area the county could purchase.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Gallatin Teen Charged With Six Felonies in Grundy County

A Gallatin teen faces eight charges, including six felonies, in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Caleb Scott Kinnison faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop

Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
Red Oak Man Jailed for Assault

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Deputies responded to an assault in progress on Thursday night in the 1900 block of 203rd Street in Red Oak. Following a brief search, deputies took Michael Josephson into custody for domestic abuse assault, 1st offense, and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail. The...
RED OAK, IA

